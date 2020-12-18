ELKTON — After several months of contemplating two proposed resolutions regarding the creation of a special taxing district for the Southfields Planned Use Development project, the Mayor and Commissioners of the Town of Elkton approved resolutions, which will allow the issuance of bonds to fund infrastructure improvements for the project.
The town held its second public hearing on the issue Wednesday, and just like the first public hearing, no one from the public spoke either for or against the resolutions. After the public hearing, the mayor and commissioners voted to approve both resolutions.
The two related resolutions establish a special taxing district encompassing certain parcels of land connected to the Southfields project and authorize the issuance of bonds for the purpose of funding public improvements for the district.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Resolution R8-2020, which establishes the special taxing district, was approved by the town by a vote of 4-1 with Commissioner Jean Broomell casting the lone no vote.
During an October public meeting on the proposed resolutions, Southfields PUD developer Ray Jackson of Stonewall Capital said that what he was seeking with the creation of the special taxing district was private financing for an infrastructure project that would include the creation of public roads, including the main boulevard for the Southfields project. The project would also include related infrastructure projects such as a proposed water tower and sewer pump stations for the development. In addition, the financing would include some traffic related improvements to Maryland 212 and U.S. Route 40.
During the October meeting, Jackson said the benefit to both himself and the town is that the special taxing district would allow the project to be funded up front with respect to all infrastructure improvements. He noted the town would also act as a trustee for the funds and that any payment of the trust funds would only occur with the approval of the town. Jackson reiterated at that time that he is not seeking any public funds for the project, noting that the residual revenue generated from the project would actually add revenues to the town’s coffers.
Over the last several months of discussions, one of the points that has been continually discussed is that residents of Elkton will not see their taxes increased if the resolutions are approved. The taxes would be the sole responsibility of the property owners located in the Southfields district. Alt said the concern over tax increases has been the most common question asked regarding the proposed resolutions.
During discussions over the last several months it has been reiterated that the proposed bonds would not exceed $15 million, although the projected cost estimates have come in several million dollars lower than the cap.
In prior meetings, Broomell voiced concerns about the proposed district and asked a number of questions of both Jackson and representatives of MuniCap, Inc., which is anticipated to be the appointed administrator of the bond trust funds.
Following the public hearing and vote on Resolution R8-2020, the mayor and commissioners unanimously voted to approve Resolution R9-2020, which authorizes the issuance of the special obligation bonds for the project.
The town also approved an agreement involving the town, Gray’s Hill Development Company, Southside, LLC and Stonewall Capital, LLC for the sale of land to Stonewall Capital, LLC for the Southfields development.
According to Elkton Town Administrator Lewis George, the town is pledging water and sewer capacity for the project and waiving residential impact fees for Gray Mount Commons.
Town enlisted to help with Rudy Park development
During Wednesday’s meeting, the mayor and commissioners also heard from David Holden of The Ingerman Group regarding updates to the Rudy Park development project, who discussed with the town several issues relating to completion of the project.
Holden said the plan is to totally redevelop Rudy Park, which will also include redeveloping the community building.
Holden said the project was the third in a series of projects that also included The Willows at Windsor and Birchwood at Main. He noted, however, that Ingerman has hit a roadblock on the Rudy Park project with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Holden noted that one of the snags in completing the project relates to issues at the Elkton Housing Authority, including turnover at the authority and issues relating to the inappropriate expenditure of funds. He said the matter was currently being investigated by officials with HUD and the State of Maryland and that he was aware that a forensic accounting had been conducted in order ascertain the exact amount of funds at issue.
LuCinda Herrera with the Elkton Housing Authority said that the housing authority is currently in negotiations with HUD in order to pay back the funds that were inappropriately spent, but could not provide an exact figure as negotiations were still ongoing.
In Oct. 2019, The Cecil Whig broke a story about former EHA Executive Director Cynthia Osborne allegedly misappropriating $50,000 in funds.
A July 2 letter from Charles Hicks, Chair of the Board of Elkton Housing Authority, to HUD officials in both Baltimore and Washington states that “on or about June 28, 2019, we uncovered financial improprieties by the Authority’s Executive Director, Cynthia Osborne.”
The letter further states that the board is “aware” that Osborne has allegedly “embezzled approximately $50,000 in federal funds,” and that Osborne “admitted to the embezzlement as a lone actor.”
The Whig received the following statement from Hicks following the initial story:
“The Board of Commissioners of Elkton Housing Authority takes its oversight role of Elkton Housing Authority seriously,” the statement reads.
“On or about June 25, 2019, the Board of Commissioners initiated a preliminary forensic investigation of suspected improprieties by a senior staff member of Elkton Housing Authority, who has been placed on unpaid administrative leave until a full investigation is completed. Appropriate local and federal officials have been notified. The usual business of the Housing Authority will continue during the investigation. The Board of Commissioners of Elkton Housing Authority is committed to full transparency, and when the full investigation is complete the Board of Commissioners will provide further details to the media.
“Elkton Housing Authority remains committed to its mission to ensure safe, decent and affordable housing, create opportunities for residents’ self-sufficiency and economic independence and assure fiscal integrity by all program participants.”
It was unclear from the meeting Wednesday whether or not the $50,000 figure is amount to be paid to HUD or if a different amount has been ascertained due to the forensic accounting that was conducted.
More details on developments with the Rudy Park project will appear in Wednesday’s Whig.
