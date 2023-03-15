Pictured in this submitted photo is the Elk River Park swing set that was completed as part of an Eagle Scout project in 2005.
The site of the former Elk River Park swing set that was completed as part of an Eagle Scout project in 2005.
ELKTON — Due to its poor condition, Cecil County officials have removed an Eagle Scout project, consisting of a swing set, from Elk River Park.
“The swing set in question was removed by staff in the Operations Division because its structural integrity had been compromised due to age,” said officials.
The swing set was built by Mark Mears Jr. of North East Troop 131 for his Eagle Scout project in 2005, according to the stone marker that was removed along with the swing set.
County officials said that, prior to the removal, a member of the Eagle Scout install team was informed of the project’s removal and that there were no objections communicated.
Mears could not be reached for comment as of press time.
Since the primary use of Elk River Park is for fishing and boat launching, officials say there are no current plans to replace the swing set.
