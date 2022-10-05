FAIR HILL — With the days getting cooler and the leaves starting to change, it’s time for Elk Creeks Preservation Society to bring back its annual Apple Butter Harvest in full glory on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Bee Hive on Telegraph Road.
Josey Poteet, president of the society, said this is the first post-COVID full-scale festival complete with apple butter making on site, music, food, arts and crafts and more. Among the musicians who will be playing at the festival is John Lionarons, of Landsdowne, Pa., the 2022 Walnut Valley National Hammer Dulcimer Champion.
Also taking the stage will be Elkton-based piper Brian McCandless.
“He plays lowland and highland pipes ... and makes a lot of his own instruments,” Poteet said. “He really enjoys interacting with the crowd and letting the kids come up and try.”
Local historians Karen Peterson and George Reynolds will be on hand to talk about the Bee Hive and its place in Cecil County’s Colonial history. Poteet said the society received a grant to stabilize more of the stone structures.
“We don’t want to re-create them. First off we don’t have the funds for that,” Poteet said. “We just want to be able to use them for events so people can get a feel for what it was like.”
The Bee Hive was a commercial center for Cecil County with a tavern, store, cooper, and other businesses essential in colonial times. Poteet said the society is in the process of moving its signage and entrance off of Telegraph Road so more people can access the site and read the historic placards in place.
“We want more people to see it,” she said.
Apple butter will be made on site with pint jars for sale for $8.
“Take a turn stirring,” Poteet said. Large cauldrons of the sweet, spicy mixture will be simmering throughout the Apple Butter Festival and must be stirred constantly too avoid sticking and burning.
“Get a feel for how hard life was,” Poteet said, adding, “But also how satisfying.”
Try your hand at pressing cider, turning pottery on a wheel or shelling corn and enjoy traditional Scottish foods. Along with your jar of apple butter, you can also take home local honey and cider.
Poteet said lighted signs will direct traffic off of Telegraph Road for parking and Cecil County Sheriff’s Deputies will be on hand to keep that main road safe for pedestrians and motorists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.