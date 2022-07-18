CHESAPEAKE CITY — Folk singer and Maryland native Eli Lev has been across the country, around the globe and, soon, to the Chesapeake Inn, where he will be performing Wednesday night starting at 6 p.m.
"This is part of my summer and fall tour," Lev said of the journey dubbed "The Four Directions Tour." He's promoting his new EP "Walk.Talk.Dance.Sing"
A former educator, Lev has been a full time professional musician for 5 years. Music has taken him to Spain, Australia and England and coast to coast here in the US.
"Over there I'm the American," he said. "The fans are different. I have to adapt how I tell my stories."
Lev sings about his own experiences; everything from growing up in Maryland to teaching in Arizona.
"Here it's about my childhood home and talking about my home state," he said of his domestic audiences who would be more likely to recognize certain references. "Overseas it's metaphors for life."
Lev is a musician that follows what he describes as a 'pretty strict system' for writing new songs. He writes on a schedule of sorts, rather than traveling with pen and paper to write as he goes.
"I come up with ideas, then come up with the best songs and then pick the best songs for the CD," he said.
Lev plays the guitar, harmonica, mandolin and wooden flute. His music is a blend of the styles of Jim Croce and Ed Sheeran.
"I am in the songwriter tradition; songs and stories," he said.
At Chesapeake Inn, 605 Second St. in Chesapeake City, he'll have all his EPs and CDs available for purchase.
Find out more about Eli Lev at https://eli-lev.com/home/.
