CECIL COUNTY — A recent postcard mailer from the U.S. Postal Services has created some confusion regarding the upcoming General Election and state and local officials are trying to get the word out to help clear up the matter.
Monday, the Maryland State Board of Elections issued a statement noting that portions of the postcard message provided by USPS are inconsistent with Maryland vote by mail guidelines.
For instance, one of the sections of the USPS postcard instructs voters to request their mail-in ballot at least 15 days before election day. The statement from the state board of elections says that voters should not wait until 15 days before the election to request their ballots as a voter’s request for a mail-in ballot must be received by their local board of elections no later than Oct. 20.
Cecil County Board of Elections Director Ruie Lavoie said she was concerned that voters might read the post office’s mailer and be confused about what the rules are. She noted that it was frustrating because the board of elections sent out their own postcard recently with the correct information, only for the postal service to send out a separate mailer with incorrect information. She noted that when the state board became aware of the USPS postcard it immediately took action to instruct voters to disregard the postcard from the postal service.
She said based upon her calculations, 15 days prior to the Nov. 3 general election would be Oct. 19. She said if people mail in a request on Oct. 19, it may not be received by Lavoie’s office until Oct. 21 or later and therefore her office would not be able to process that request.
The state board of elections recommends mailing a mail-in ballot application by Oct. 15 at the latest to ensure that it will be delivered by Oct. 20. Lavoie reiterated that the application for a mail-in ballot must be completed and in her office by Oct. 20.
Lavoie said that with this election being different than elections past, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, her office may not have the resources to contact potential voters who did not provide their mail-in vote requests in time. She noted that on Oct. 20, her office would already be in the midst of canvassing vote-by-mail ballots as well as other general election related duties.
Both Lavoie and the state board recommend submitting the application for mail-in ballot sooner rather than later.
In addition to the timing issue in the post office’s postcard, another issue the state board wants voters to be aware of is how mail-in ballots may be returned. According to the board’s recent release, no postage is required to return a ballot that a voter received by mail. If a voter chooses to have the mail-in ballot mailed to them, it will come with a pre-paid postage return envelope. If the voter chooses to have their ballot emailed to them, they will need to print their ballot and pay the postage to return it. A voter also has the option to take their ballot to a ballot drop box. Statewide there will be about 270 ballot drop off boxes.
You may also choose to take your voted ballot to a ballot drop box in the county where you live. There will be about 270 ballot drop off boxes throughout the State. There are six locations to drop off ballots in Cecil County including the Cecil County Administration Building at 200 Chesapeake Blvd. in Elkton and each of the county’s five high schools: Elkton High School, Bohemia Manor High School, North East High School, Perryville High School and Rising Sun High School.
For those seeking additional information, they are encouraged to contact the CCBE at 410-996-5310.
