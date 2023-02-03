PORT DEPOSIT — Voters in two Cecil County towns head to the polls May 9 to elect members to its respective boards and the registration window for those candidates is being opened.
“Perryville candidates can begin filing,” said George Patchell, town administrator, adding those candidates must file by April 10.
Voters in Perryville will choose two town commissioners. Those seats are currently held by Bob Taylor and Tim Snelling. The winners serve three year terms.
In Port Deposit, packets for potential candidates will be available starting Feb. 9. To get on the ballot, Port Deposit candidacy begins with getting the signatures of at least 25 registered town voters on a petition.
Voters in Port Deposit will elect a mayor and two council members. Bob Kuhs currently holds the mayor’s seat and council seats held by Kevin Brown and Wayne Tome Jr. are on the ballot.
Winners of the Port Deposit election serve four year terms. If there is only one candidate in each race the election is canceled and those candidates are declared the winners.
Perryville’s elected officials considered the same plan but abandoned it, with Taylor vowing to do more to improve participation in town elections. A year ago less than 400 of Perryville’s registered voters participated in a four-way race for two commissioner seats.
