RISING SUN — An EF-1 tornado touched down Saturday evening in the Calvert area and traveled more than four miles before dissipating, according to the National Weather Service in Sterling, Va.
"It touched down at 6:35 and ended at 6:41," said meteorologist Kevin Rodriguez. "It landed east of Chandlee Road at Route 273 and moved eastward for four and a half miles."
Winds in that short time peaked at 90 miles per hour.
"The severe thunderstorm formed as a result of a multi-cell cluster of thunderstorms that formed ahead of a cold front passage late Saturday afternoon," NWS reported in its review of the storm. "As the cell moved east of Rising Sun it began to show signs of rotation."
Rodriguez said over 100 large trees were damaged and there was some structural damage to a barn, Calvert Regional Park, Cecil Arena and Rising Sun High School. Kelly Keeton, spokeswoman for Cecil County Public Schools, said the damage at the high school happened when high jump equipment was tossed onto fencing.
"It was severe the entire time it went through," Rodriguez said. He added there was also damage outside the path of the vortex from the Susquehanna River to Delaware. Along with the strong winds there was also hail and rain, which flowed through streets. The roof of a mobile home just outside of Rising Sun town limits was ripped off and splayed all over the front yard.
Plumpton Park Zoo was damaged when more than a dozen trees fell, some of which fell on or into animal enclosures. While the zoo is not included in the report, Nicholas Lacovara, co-owner of the non-profit zoo on Telegraph Road, pointed to the pattern of damage.
"The trees on one side of the property blew over one way and the trees on the other side blew over the other way," he said, hinting that the tornado also struck there. On tree was so large that, when it fell it took a large plug of earth up with it, leaving a hole larger than most adults, he said.
Zookeepers were still on site when the storm struck, Lacovara said. While trying to get animals into their enclosures as the tornado warning sounded, he said the hailstorm hit. Alexis and Miracle, the zoo's tigers, were inside until hail fell.
"The hail fell on the roof and they ran out," he said. The door to the Giraffe Education Building was sucked open. Fortunately, no animals or employees were injured.
Lacovara said Rising Sun's Department of Public Works came to help clear trees and fortify enclosures Saturday night. On Sunday, the zoo was closed and some 50 volunteers came out to help with repairs and clean up.
Cecil County Emergency Services reported trees onto houses, barns and across roads, but also such damage as the portable toilets being blown over at Calvert Regional Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.