ELKTON — Have Breakfast With the Easter Bunny Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Union United Methodist Church.
It’s a free breakfast serving pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausages, biscuits, juice, milk, and coffee. Make sure you snap a photo of yourself with the Easter Bunny.
The church is located at 440 Union Church Road in Elkton.
+++
NORTH EAST — Jesus Loves Me Childcare Center and First Baptist Church of North East are joining forces again this year to present the Free Community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m.
There will be thousands of eggs and prizes for all.
The church is located at 206 Mechanics Valley Road in North East.
+++
ELKTON — Free food, fun and games await all who come to the Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at Endeavor Church, 32 Hilltop Road.
Check in early for the Easter Egg Hunt that begins at 1 p.m. More than 10,000 eggs are up for grabs including some hiding special prize.
+++
NORTH EAST — Maryland Recycled Creations is bringing the Easter Bunny and The Grinch to its shop at 114 South Main St. Friday, Saturday and Sunday for photo opportunities.
Get your picture taken with either for $5 and 100% of the proceeds goes to ChristianaCare Cancer Program.
March 31 The Grinch is from 5-7 p.m. and the Easter Bunny is available 6-7 p.m. April 1 The Bunny is from 10 a.m. until noon and The Grinch from 1-3 p.m. Sunday both will be available from 1 until 3 p.m.
Go to https://northeastchamber.org/event/easter-bunny-and-grinch-photos for details.
+++
ELKTON — Enjoy a Palm Sunday Chancel Choir Easter Cantata Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at Elkton United Methodist Church.
All the music comes from a program written by Lloyd Larson, Mary McDonald, Brad Nix, Marty Parks and Larry Shackley entitled “What Love is This?” There will also be guest narrators in this free presentation. All are welcome.
+++
NORTH EAST — Truth & Life Church will host a free Easter Egg Hunt Sunday at 10 a.m. at the church. Every child will receive a bag with candy and toys.
This is a free, family focused event at the church located at 1924 West Pulaski Highway in North East.
+++
EARLEVILLE — Broken Spoke Winery has added a Kid’s Easter Egg Hunt to its Easter Market at the winery located at 942 Glebe Road.
The gates for the egg hunt open at 2:30. Bring your own basket to collect eggs. It’s a free event but donations are being accepted to support the animals at the farm.
+++
COLORA — New Life Faith Center, 1820 Tome Highway, will offer a free Easter Egg Hunt for kids up to age 12 and holiday fun for everyone.
The event runs from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday April 2.
+++
ELKTON — Magnolia Farms will offer a free Easter Celebration Sunday April 2 from 1 until 5 p.m. Lots of free fun including face painting, a petting zoo and moon bounce.
There’s an Easter Egg Hunt from 2-3
Refreshments will be available for sale.
The farm is located at 140 McKeown Road in Elkton.
