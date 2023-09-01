CECIL COUNTY — Traffic along Belle Hill Road, Delancy Road and Muddy Lane will be the topic of study for the East Elkton Traffic Circulation and Safety Plan as housing development projects planned in the area inch closer to fruition.
The study will be completed by the Wilmington Area Planning Council (WILMAPCO) and aims to address current and future traffic safety issues in the East Elkton area.
The request for the study follows WILMAPCO’s annual Unified Planning Work Program which identifies statewide planning priorities. Both Cecil County and the town of Elkton submitted projects addressing roadways in East Elkton with the county addressing Muddy Lane and Delancy Road and Elkton addressing the intersection of Belle Hill Road and MD-279.
The projects were combined and named the “East Elkton Traffic Circulation and Safety Plan” by WILMAPCO for efficiency and to avoid confusion.
Cecil County officials said that their goal with submitting their portion of the study was to gain a better understanding of how existing traffic uses the corridor as a cut through from Pulaski Highway to I-95 as well as how motorists use the area to avoid tolls.
“In this case, everyone is using the road for different reasons and it is causing conflicts that need to be looked at,” said Swiatek.
The Director of Land Use and Development, Stephen O’Connor, said that the county’s 2010 comprehensive plan cited the Muddy Lane and Delancy Road corridor as an area of concern in terms of traffic volume and safety.
“The current road volume triggers some concern in regards to the existing annual traffic on the road,” O’Connor said. “With the planned development, there is more concern with traffic in the area.”
Projects like Patriot’s Landing which is set to construct 100 single family homes off of Muddy Lane and Red Hill Apartments which plans for 460 residential units, will add more traffic volume to the corridor which officials say will cause even more safety concerns.
“We want to understand what these projects mean for the roads and we want to address any potential conflicts before the projects come to fruition,” O’Connor said.
Through the WILMAPCO study, county officials hope to discover potential alternatives to help alleviate traffic congestion and create a safer corridor.
One of the potential alternatives that officials will look into is possibly re-aligning Delancy Road or Muddy Lane which might add an intersection between the two roads on Old Baltimore Pike, realign Muddy Lane at its crossing of the Amtrak railroad or add a bypass from Muddy Lane to MD-279.
“We need to comprehensively look at existing conditions and future projections so we can build a model where we can digitally build different adjustments to the road and see how it interacts with future projected volume,” said Swiatek.
Since officials are calling the study a “community driven process” members of the community and residents within the corridor will have plenty of opportunity to provide their input on issues they have in the corridor, any potential alternatives and what they would like to see in terms of a change.
“Getting the feedback from citizens is very important to understand what the big issues and concerns are that we do not get to see everyday like they do,” O’Connor said.
WILMAPCO plans to host three community workshops, community surveys and outreach events to have as much public involvement as possible throughout the study.
The study is scheduled for completion next summer. Residents interested in keeping up with the study should visit www.wilmapco.org/EAST-ELKTON for more information.
