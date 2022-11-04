ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after an early-morning blaze on Friday caused an estimated $3 million in damage at Elk Lanes bowling alley in Elkton - forcing the business to close indefinitely, according to corporate owners and information that the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal released shortly before noon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.