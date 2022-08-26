Eagle Scout

Prospective Eagle Scout Jimmy David poses next to the sign at the Cecil County Animal Services in Chesapeake City. David has partnered with CCAS for his Eagle Scout project.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT SMITH

CHESAPEAKE CITY — Boy Scout Jimmy David has always had a soft spot for animals. David, 16, a Middletown, Del., resident, is dedicating his Eagle Scout project to Cecil County Animal Services.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.