BAINBRIDGE — As one of the best truck driving training programs in the nation as certified by the Professional Truck Driver Institute (PTDI), Cecil College’s CDL Program was recognized for its excellence and high-quality training for entry-level truck drivers. Tina Durborow, the Director of Transportation Training at Cecil College, was presented with the Susquehanna Workforce Innovation Partnership’s WIOA Five-Star Awards.
The Five-Star Award is an annual recognition of people in Cecil and Harford counties who make meaningful and significant contributions to the Susquehanna Workforce Network.
“I am truly honored to be considered among this class of individuals who have done so much for the residents of Cecil and Harford counties. Our partnerships are so important for serving the needs of students, and I am happy to do my part in helping them find success,” said Durborow.
Joining Durborow in the Class of 2020 honorees are:
• Karen Auten, Maryland Department of Rehabilitation, MSDE
• Claude Cornett, Department of Social Services – Cecil
• Shelly Heller, Department of Social Services – Harford
• Pamela Karwowski, Harford Community College
• Robert Limpert, Harford County Public Schools
• Jaime Madison, Maryland Department of Labor
• Len Parrish, Harford Office of Community & Economic Development
• Joe Ricci, Susquehanna Workforce Network
“Tina is passionate about the industry, an enthusiastic team leader, and she has her students’ best interest in mind. She assembled a team of equally committed individuals focused on one goal. That goal is to provide high-quality training, help people secure employment, and positively impact lives. There isn’t an individual more deserved of this award than Tina Durborow,” said Miles Dean, Cecil College Dean of Career and Community Education.
Durborow’s work goes beyond the classroom as she networks with organizations such as Susquehanna Workforce Network, Baltimore County Office of Economic and Workforce Development, The Alliance Group, VA Perry Point, Career Link Chester County, and EARN-Maryland to help students find financial assistance and job placement.
“Our students are unemployed, underemployed, or otherwise unable to afford the tuition. With the help of organizations like Susquehanna Workforce Network, the students can find rewarding careers. These organizations are amazing to work with as they truly care about the students,” said Durborow.
The Susquehanna Workforce Innovation Partnership is a cohort of local, state, and nonprofit agencies whose vision is to increase the earning capacity of people in Harford and Cecil Counties by maximizing employment, skills and credentialing, life management skills, and supportive services. Together, the cohort provides job seekers a suite of support services, so they possess skills for businesses and enterprises to compete in the local, regional, and global economies. The WIOA Five-Star Awards recognize those who exemplify the spirit of collaboration and community service.
