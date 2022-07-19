ELKTON — On Monday, Cecil County Drug-Free Community Coalition received two grants totaling $249,912 from Maryland Delegation members to combat youth drug use.
The grants are a renewal of a $1.25 million initiative that Maryland representatives Senator Chris Van Hollen, Senator Ben Cardin, and Congress members Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin, David Trone, and Andy Harris enacted to prevent youth drug and substance abuse across Maryland.
The grants were made possible by the Drug-Free Communities Support Program continuation grant and is administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control
Of the 10 grants, the Cecil County Drug-Free Community Coalition, a subdivision of Cecil County Youth Empowerment Source (YES), received two grants – one for $125,000 to fund North East Drug Free Coalition, and the other for $124,912 to fund the organization as a whole.
“We do a lot of crossover work with the North East division because there are two highschools in the 21901 zip code, Rising Sun high school and North East high school, and because of that, we have an opportunity for even more outreach,” said Cyndi Jones, the Director of Operations for Youth Empowerment Source.
The funding for both of the programs will go towards numerous outreach activities ranging from trips to conferences for students, to events like “Plant Your Promise,” an event where people write their promise to stay illegal drug free that then accounts for one tree to be planted by YES in the name of drug free and prevention lifestyles.
YES and the Cecil County Drug-Free Community Coalition also host drug take back events in partnership with the Cecil County Police Department, as well as vape take back events in highschools to give students a chance to safely turn in vaping paraphernalia without facing punishment.
“This funding helps facilitate all of our prevention efforts,” said Jones. “Between the two coalitions, we have the opportunity to get a lot of work done because we work in conjunction and because Cecil County does a great job in sharing resources for prevention efforts.”
