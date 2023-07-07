ELKTON — Despite being told she only had one week to live in 2022, Catherine Infanti celebrated her 99th birthday Thursday evening with family, friends and a drive-by parade.
Born July 6, 1924, Infanti grew up in South Philadelphia, where she worked as a clerk for Curtis Publishing Company until she became a stay-at-home mom after getting married and having her first child in 1950.
Today, Infanti has six children: Joe, 73; Anne, 72; Frank, 71; Mike, 68; Mary, 65; Cathy, 59; along with 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
When, in late 2022, Infanti was told by her doctor she had one week to live due to age-related health complications, she said she “isn’t ready to go yet” and went home.
After her diagnosis, Infanti was bedridden and on hospice.
Her children, Frank and Mary, provided 24/7 care to her until one day when Frank came home to see Infanti walking along the road out front of their shared home on the Elk River.
“It is amazing because she weathers the storm and now here she is, almost a year later, out and about,” Frank said.
With her pink happy birthday sunglasses and the uncertainty that she would see her 99th birthday put to rest, Infanti and her family greeted dozens of friends and neighbors who participated in her drive-by birthday parade.
“It really was great,” Infanti said. “I didn’t know so many people knew my birthday or that they cared.”
Saying that they will be jumping off jet skis and pumping fists in the air while declaring that “Dr. Death is going to have a hard time catching me,” the Infanti family looks forward to Catherine’s 100th birthday next July.
