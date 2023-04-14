CECIL COUNTY — 40 capital improvement projects are outlined in the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) proposed budget with 20 of the 40 projects falling under the Department of Public Works (DPW). During the DPW’s budget hearing Tuesday night, Director Scott Flanigan broke down each Capital Improvement Program (CIP) project and its importance to Cecil County.
The projects were split into six categories: Roads and Bridges; Sheriff’s Office; Department of Community Services; Waste Water; Paramedics and Solid Waste. Each project outlined is a project that is proposed to receive funding in FY24.
Solid Waste
When organic waste decomposes at the Cecil County landfill, a byproduct called “landfill gas” is created. Landfill gas is largely made of methane which can be used for a variety of purposes.
Currently, this gas is collected through a landfill gas collection system that burns off or flares the gas. A proposed FY24 CIP project looks to utilize $250,000 of the FY24 budget to begin evaluating the best way for Cecil County to use the byproduct of landfill gas to better Cecil County.
“Compressed natural gas is a huge plus, this could be a revenue source for this county,” said Councilman Al Miller. “Farmers are using compressed natural gas all of the time now.”
Director Flanigan noted that the feasibility of this energy project is reliant upon the current energy market which he said is favorable for beneficial use of landfill gas projects.
“It is timely that we move forward with this because energy markets move up and down and right now, the market is great for a project like this,” said Flanigan.
The final solid waste CIP project proposed in the FY24 budget is the construction of a second landfill disposal cell. The project is expected to use $7.5 million of the FY24 budget for construction.
“This is a must fund because without this expansion we project that we will run out of disposal capacity in the 2025 time frame.”
Paramedics
To improve emergency response time, two emergency medical service response buildings will be built. Paramedic Station #2 will be built near Chestertown and Paramedic Station #4 will be built between Elkton and Fair Hill.
Paramedic Station #4 will utilize $4.8 million of the $20 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the county received during the COVID-19 pandemic and ParamedicStation #2 will utilize $4.1 in ARPA funds.
Waste Water
In response to numerous resident complaints regarding failed or failing septic systems on Shady Beach Road, a project to construct a sewer line that allows 15 homes on Shady Beach Road to connect to the public sewer system is outlined for FY24 funding.
The project requests $200,000 for both design and construction of the sewer line.
The second DPW wastewater CIP project is an expansion of the Port Deposit treatment water plant. The plant currently has a capacity of 150,000 gallons per day. Due to ongoing development at Bainbridge, officials say they need to expand the plant to 250,000 gallons per day – the maximum the facility can hold.
The project requests $100,000 for project design.
Another wastewater treatment project is a replacement project of the UV treatment light at the North East River Advanced Water Treatment Plant at Seneca Point.
UV treatment is the last phase of water treatment where water is exposed to UV light which kills any harmful compounds the treated water before it is put back into the North East River.
Officials said that due to age, the current UV light has reached the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced. The replacement project will utilize $100,000 of the FY24 project for design with construction anticipated in FY25.
A second sewer project noted in the DPW’s wastewater CIP list is the Holloway Beach Sewer.
The project looks to serve county water and sewer to Holloway Beach, an unincorporated area of Cecil County. The project is currently outlined to utilize ARPA funds in the FY25 and FY26 timeframe but DPW is requesting that timeline be moved to FY24.
If changes are made and approved to the timeline, design will be completed in FY24 with construction beginning in FY25.
The final DPW wastewater CIP project is an upgrade to the North East Harbor collection system.
Officials said that the system, which was installed in the 1970’s, is due for either an upgrade or a complete replacement. The project requests $170,000 of the FY24 budget for project design with construction anticipated for FY25.
Sheriff’s Office
One of the bigger and more anticipated projects on the FY24 CIP list is the construction of a firing range.
The project will utilize $7.3 million in ARPA funds.
Officials said that the construction of the firing range is important as it will serve as a training facility to local law enforcement as well as a revenue stream for the county.
The last CIP project for the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office is the renovation of the Sheriff’s office on 107 Chesapeake Road. The multi-phase project looks to use $125,000 of the FY24 budget to design a sally port for secure prisoner transfers as well as a secure vehicular evidence processing area with exterior storage.
The construction of this project is anticipated to begin in FY25.
Roads and Bridges
Almost half of the DPW CIP projects outlined in the proposed FY24 budget fall under the roads and bridges category.
Three projects that have been talked about the most over the past year are the Belvidere Road CSX bridge expansion which expands the two lane Belvidere Road CSX bridge with a four lane bridge; the Belvidere Road expansion project which expands the section of Belvidere Road between the CSX bridge and the new I-95 interchange from two lanes to four lanes and lastly, the I-95 Belvidere Road Interchange.
Due to the addition of the I-95 interchange, officials say an expansion of Belvidere Road is critical to avoiding congestion.
“One estimate that we have seen projects a sevenfold increase in the traffic volume on Belvidere Road from an average of 2,400 vehicles per day to over 18,000 vehicles per day,” said Flanigan.
The I-95 interchange, a project under the control of the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), is expected to open in FY25. County officials anticipate having the CSX bridge and the expansion of Belvidere Road complete prior to MDTA’s completion of the interchange.
A project to replace two 48 inch metal culvert pipes under Elk Mills Road is expected to use $100,000 of the FY24 budget to allow for utility relocation and right of way acquisition with Construction set to begin in FY25.
A second culvert replacement project is the Colora Road culvert replacement of two 24 inch culverts which will utilize $110,000 of the FY24 budget to design the project. Construction is anticipated for FY25.
The final culvert replacement project is proposed for Slicers Mill Road where a failing roadway embankment is prosing risks to the roadway and its structural integrity. The project will utilize $250,000 of the FY24 budget for further design and construction.
Glebe Road and Beaver road are both proposed to receive bridge work with Deaver Road receiving a completely new bridge that meets state requirements and Glebe Road receiving repairs.
The Glebe Road bridge project will utilize $300,000 of the FY24 budget design and construction and Deaver Road will utilize $500,000 of the FY24 budget for preliminary design.
The last DPW roads and bridges CIP project receiving FY24 funds is an improvement project to Northern Yards- a county fuel point used by the roads division, first responders and other county vehicles.
The project requests $300,000 for the design and construction of an overhead canopy, lighting improvements, a concrete fueling pad, a diesel exhaust fluid dispenser and a 1,000 gallon above ground gasoline tank.
Department of
Community Services
The last DPW CIP project to receive funding from the FY24 budget is a 1,100 square foot expansion and installment of a fire sprinkler system at the animal service facility.
