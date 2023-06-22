RISING SUN — Dozens of community members filled the auditorium of Rising Sun High School during the Cecil County Board of Education’s monthly meeting Wednesday evening to speak both in favor and against an anti-LGBTQ+ post that Board of Education member, Renee Dixon, recently shared on social media.
The post, showing a burning angel with the LGBTQ+ pride flag behind words stating “it was pride that turned angels into devils,” sparked controversy early last week, prompting Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) to release a statement regarding the post.
“We have received numerous complaints from parents, staff and various organizations regarding the hateful and inappropriate nature of this post,” the statement said. “The board and CCPS leadership disavow Ms. Dixon’s post and are committed to a safe and welcoming environment for all CCPS students, their families and staff.”
After numerous residents pledged to attend the board’s June meeting, and 42 speakers signed up to speak at the meeting, CCPS officials made the decision to move the meeting from its native location at the George Carver Building in Elkton, to Rising Sun High School.
The anticipated large crowd would have drawn safety concerns if the meeting remained at the Carver Building, according to school officials.
At the meeting, Dixon used her allotted board member report time to provide a statement to the 100+ attendees.
“Although some people were offended by a post on my social media page, the post was a biblical truth and a reflection of my deeply held faith which I have never been shy about expressing,” Dixon said. “While I do not agree with the characterization of my post from CCPS, I do agree with the statement that our schools should be a place where all students should be accepted and respected.”
Dixon noted that she takes her position on the board seriously and that she has spent the last 41 years of her life helping both children and adults – a subject many speakers touched on as they praised her character during public comment.
“I know Ms. Dixon and she doesn’t have a hateful bone in her body,” said Justin Vest, who ran against Board member Joe Ferdinando for the District 3 seat in last year’s election. “So to gang up on her like this – even though she shared what all christians in all eras have always said of the sin of pride – is not fair and she has done nothing wrong in my opinion.”
Vest was one of over 25 public comment speakers to announce their support of Dixon.
“As a proud member of the BIPOC community and representing the black and indigenous people of color, I stand before you today to lend my unwavering support to Renee Dixon,” said Wyvonne Williams. “Renee has opened her heart and home to families like mine, where she has fostered trust and built bridges of support.”
Williams noted that, as the parent of an African American son who has special needs, she trusts Dixon to make decisions in the best interest of not only her son, but all students; and that the backlash Dixon faces does not accurately reflect Dixon as a person.
Outside of Dixon’s character and her position as an elected official, members of the Cecil County Republican Central Committee – of which Dixon is a member – expressed their support for Dixon by explaining that she represents the majority of Cecil County’s beliefs.
“Too often, those who hold conservative values are forced to remain silent or face baseless attacks with labels of bigotry or prejudice,” said Republican Central Committee Representative Kathleen Kennedy. “By expressing her beliefs, Ms. Dixon is voicing the views of the significant portion of our county who feel their values have been overlooked and silenced.”
Touching on Dixon’s statements that she shared the post due to her religious beliefs, many of the speakers that came to Dixon’s defense offered religious commentary relating to the post.
“The rainbow does not belong to any specific group – it belongs to God, as it is a symbol of his mercy and forgiveness,” said Kim Bristow.
While many spoke in support of Dixon, 10 speakers expressed their displeasure over her decision to share the post – emphasizing the strength behind words and their interpretation of her post.
“For a public official to state that pride leads to destruction during Pride Month is a ‘wink, wink, nod, nod’ way of saying those students do not belong or matter,” said Brian Hampton.
Speakers like Christine Givens, the founder of local social justice organization Cecil Solidarity, emphasized the importance of leadership accountability and demanded Dixon resign her position on the board.
“As leaders, we have the responsibility to set an example for others which includes committing to be a lifelong learner, an empathizer and a champion of inclusion and positive change,” Givens said. “Renee Dixon, we are calling for resignation immediately – you have no place on our school board any longer.”
Prior to the start of public comment, Board President Diana Hawley explained to the crowd that the local board of education does not have the power to remove a member from service and that any motion for removal would be invoked by the state.
Brian Hampton noted that he merits this situation to be “no different than the Cecil County Republican Central Committee’s removal of Bowlsbey, Coutz and McCarthy” and that Dixon should be removed.
“Those three did not adhere to the rules and were removed from the committee for their beliefs that did not align with the group,” Hampton said.
Some critics of Dixon argued that it does not matter if Dixon is removed or not and that they are not pushing for her removal – but merely that she listens to the community.
“In the end, we do not need you removed because hate is not sustainable,” said Nathan Gray. “Hate cannot fill this auditorium every month, but love can ensure that folks like me show up every time to speak with truth, love and purpose for marginalized communities and demand that you listen.”
Many speakers expressed their view that removing Dixon would be an attack on local conservatives.
“This is an attempt to silence a board member who stands strong in her faith and against the teachings of feeling-based identities over science-based biology,” said Jennifer Adams. “How can the board speak of a safe environment for all when it is evident that all are not kindly invited to the table?”
Other members of the community stated that they believe the situation encapsulates a neglect of conservative ideologies, due to them not being popular opinions.
“The press release went against the inclusivity CCPS states it is committed to,” said Debbie DiVirgilio. “By immediately speaking out against Ms. Dixon, CCPS failed to treat her fairly and equally and this behavior does not teach our children to accept others, it instead teaches them that the dominant view is the right view.”
The Board of Education confirmed that they are not pursuing any state action against Dixon and, until a complaint is filed that is able to prove immorality, misconduct in office, incompetency or willful neglect of duty, Dixon will remain a board member.
