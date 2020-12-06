CECIL COUNTY — The Cecil County affiliate of The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is looking to expand its coverage areas in the county.
In September of 2019, six women organized the Cecil County affiliate of The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL). As of November 2020, 416 children have been enrolled and 1793 books mailed to Cecil County children, at no cost to the family.
The first 4 days in July a total of 100 children were enrolled in the program.
According to a recent release from the organization, the group has been unable to meet with organizations or hold fundraising events due to the outbreak of COVID-19, however the program has proven to be so successful that funds are needed to continue expanding the program to additional families.
Since the initiation of the program, DPIL has received letters from parents about the impact of the program on their children’s lives.
“I was so excited to find out about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library,” Parent Nicole Morrison wrote. “All three of my boys absolutely love receiving their books in the mail. My twins who are 3 ½ love sharing their books with their younger brother. My youngest who is 18 months also receives books. I love that the books my children receive are for their age group. We have not mastered reading them yet but I am sure that the books they have received will be used in years to come. We really appreciate these wonderful education gifts.”
Angela Hodgetts of Elkton, grandmother to Aspen wrote, “Aspen looks forward to the books she receives each month. To our surprise and wonderment, not only can she predict what her favorite book is going to say, she can at coming up on two years old, point out words in her favorite book and tell us the word. I cannot thank the gift of books from the foundation enough. It’s very hard to explain, but if you saw Aspen with her books, it would show you not only how much books mean to children, but truly how much they learn from them.”
The Imagination Library currently is available to the following towns in Cecil County: Chesapeake City, Conowingo, Elkton, North East, Perryville, Post Deposit and Rising Sun.
The group hopes to can continue to expand the scope of the Imagination Library and include more towns in Cecil County, which has over 6,000 children under the age of 5 who would qualify for the program.
For those interested in contributing to the program, to cover the cost of each child’s monthly book and mailing for a year, the Advisory Committee must raise $25.00.
Individuals, Organizations, and Companies wishing to support this program can donate in two ways.
1. Use the DONATE button on the home page, Imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/mdcecil/ This donation will go directly into the Cecil County account at the Dollywood Foundation.
2. Checks made payable to: Imagination Library/CASA of Cecil County. Mailed to: Imagination Library P.O. Box 5, North East, MD 21901.
