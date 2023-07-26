This two-year-old girl was found wandering along South Queen Street in Rising Sun Wednesday morning. Police are trying to reunite her with family. Call 911 if you have information.
UPDATE. Rising Sun Police Chief Chip Peterson reports the parents of the child have been located.
RISING SUN — Rising Sun Police are hoping the public can help them find the family of a two-year-old girl found wandering along Queen Street in Rising Sun Wednesday morning.
"The child has limited verbal skills," said Rising Sun Police Chief Chip Peterson. "She does not speak Spanish."
Peterson said the child was fully clothed when she was found across the street from the Armstrong office at 122 South Queen St.
