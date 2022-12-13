Man charged in 2002 rape case

This file photo shows Main Street in Port Deposit, where a stranger abducted a 20-year-old woman in April 2002 and later beat and raped her, before leaving her for dead in a deep ravine. The woman was near the U.S. Post Office (closest building on the right) when the man kidnapped her. After gathering DNA evidence in the 20-year-old case, Maryland State Police developed a suspect — Bryant Nakia White, 48, of Edgewood — and recently arrested him. White is facing 15 charges, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree rape and kidnapping, court records show.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

NORTH EAST — A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman in an isolated area somewhere near Port Deposit, battered her into unconsciousness and then left her naked — and for dead — at the bottom of a steep ravine in April 2002 is now facing rape and attempted murder charges, after DNA evidence gave Maryland State Police investigators a break in the 20-year-old case, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.


