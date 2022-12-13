NORTH EAST — A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman in an isolated area somewhere near Port Deposit, battered her into unconsciousness and then left her naked — and for dead — at the bottom of a steep ravine in April 2002 is now facing rape and attempted murder charges, after DNA evidence gave Maryland State Police investigators a break in the 20-year-old case, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Bryant Nakia White, 48, of Edgewood. Up until a few months ago, the identity of the man who allegedly raped and assaulted the woman two decades ago was unknown. The victim had described her assailant to investigators as a stranger.
White is facing 15 criminal charges, including attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, first-degree rape and first-degree assault, according to the 15-count indictment that a Cecil County grand jury handed up against him on Dec. 7, a few weeks after his arrest.
On Thursday, during the defendant’s bail review hearing, Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. ordered that White remain jailed on no bond. Incarcerated at the Cecil County Detention Center, White appeared in the courtroom on a closed-circuit television screen during that proceeding.
MSP Det. Kelly Jaskiewicz, who is assigned to the agency’s Northern Criminal Enforcement Division, served as the lead investigator in the case and is listed in court records as the arresting officer.
Under a section titled, “Probable cause,” the charging document indicates that surveilling MSP investigators collected a cigarette butt that White discarded on Sept. 19, 2022 and then sent it a laboratory, where forensic scientists conducted tests to compare the DNA found on that cigarette butt with DNA found on the woman 20 years ago after she reported the rape.
“According to the crime lab, the DNA obtained from the cigarette butt matched the DNA profile from the victim’s first vaginal swab profile. According to the lab, a match between the cigarette butt and the victim’s first vaginal swab is at least 1 in 2 quintillion in the U.S. population more likely than a coincidental match to an unrelated contributor,” court records allege.
MSP detectives considered White a “person of interest” and started surveilling him in mid-September, based on information gained through investigative genealogy and other investigative techniques, police said. And that led to covert investigators seeing him discard the cigarette butt on Sept. 19 and collecting it for scientific testing, court records show.
REOPENING A COLD CASE
MSP investigators reopened the cold case in 2020, when it was approximately 18 years old at the time. In a Cecil Whig article published in May 2020, MSP officials announced that the agency had reopened the rape case and asked for the public’s help.
The victim was raped by a stranger during the dark, morning hours of April 6, 2002.
“She was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted and left for dead in that ditch,” outlined then-Det. Sgt. Steven Juergens in May 2020. (Juergens, who served as supervisor of MSP’s regional Criminal Enforcement Unit, is now retired.)
But the woman regained consciousness.
After wandering naked for what investigators believe was a short distance, as she looked for help, the woman flagged down a truck driver on Interstate 95 before sunrise, police said. That driver immediately called 911, which started an MSP investigation to identify and arrest the man responsible for brutally violating the woman, police added.
The woman was hospitalized, according to the charging document, which indicates that “her ear had to be stitched back on” and that she also had suffered a broken hand, 13 cuts to her head and another laceration on her arm. In addition, after arriving at the hospital, she underwent a rape exam as part of the forensic side of the investigation, court records show.
Investigators were able to recover DNA of the unknown offender, and they entered that scientific information into a national database called CODIS, an acronym for Combined DNA Index System. MSP detectives checked that database often at the outset, looking for a match, but there wasn’t one.
Those database-checks continued frequently during the next 20 years, but there was never a hit, police reported.
After MSP investigators reopened the case in 2020, Juergens tracked down the victim who, now 40, lives in another state, far from Maryland, and conducted another interview with her, according to Cecil Whig archives. (White would have been 27 at the time of the incident.)
THE ABDUCTION AND RAPE
The woman first saw the unknown man between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on April 6, 2002, while she was walking on Main Street in Port Deposit, looking for her boyfriend. Earlier that morning, her boyfriend had left their North Main Street residence, without telling her where he was going.
A lone man in a black, two-door car pulled up to the woman while she was standing on Main Street and asked what she was doing, police said. After she told him, police added, he continued driving north on Main Street (Route 222) toward Conowingo, police added.
She told investigators that he was a dark-skinned black man, between the ages of 20 and 30, between 5’7 and 5’9, between 150 and 180 pounds, with short-cropped hair.
Moments later, the man, now heading south on Main Street, pulled up beside the woman near the U.S. Post Office and said he found her boyfriend “up the road,” according to investigators, who further reported that he offered to drive her there and she accepted.
“As the vehicle was driving, the woman became uncomfortable and asked the suspect to take her back, which he refused. The victim began to hit and kick the window and scream at the suspect to let her out of the car,” according to the charging document.
The suspect continued driving, however, and later pulled the car to the shoulder of Frenchtown Road, about 300 feet south of St. Mark’s Church Road near Perryville, where he locked the doors, turned off the vehicle’s lights and then attacked the woman, police reported.
Court records allege that the suspect choked the woman, who tried unsuccessfully to fend him off. “The victim thought she was dying, as she described her throat being ‘crushed’,” court records show.
At that point, the suspect forced the woman to perform a sex act, court records allege. Then, after ordering the woman to remove her clothes, he allegedly raped her in the back seat of the vehicle while punching her in the head until she was unconscious, according to the charging document.
When the woman regained consciousness, she was naked and “10 to 15 feet down a ravine that had large rocks and stream at the bottom,” police reported.
“The victim climbed out of the ravine by digging her fingers in the mud to assist, as the ravine was too steep. The victim could hear traffic from Interstate 95 in the distance. The victim began to run (and) when she reached Interstate 95, she waved down a tractor trailer,” according to court records.
The tractor-trailer driver contacted police, prompting MSP troopers and paramedics to respond to the scene, police said. An ambulance crew transported the woman to an area hospital, where the forensic side of the rape investigation started, police added.
According to information supplied by MSP investigators for that May 2020 Cecil Whig article, the 911 call from the tractor-trailer driver was received at 4:04 a.m. on April 6, 2002, within two hours after the woman first saw the unknown man on Main Street in Port Deposit.
Also contained in that archived Cecil Whig article, MSP investigators later found the woman’s discarded clothes on Frenchtown Road near Port Deposit, after canvassing the general area surrounding where she had flagged down the truck driver.
