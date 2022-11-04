A lifelong Cecil County resident, Russ Johnson is running for the District 5 seat on the Cecil County Public Schools Board of Education next Tuesday.
“If less than 45% of our kids are grade level proficient at math, and English Language Arts, we have to fix that,” Johnson said. “So, all of that combined, I said, ‘You know what, it’s time for me to step up, give back to my community, and try to make a difference.’”
Johnson feels it is time to have a candidate with an outside-looking-in approach, rather than inside-looking-out.
Johnson has two sons that have graduated from CCPS schools. He believes that being a father of two sons that have gone through the school system gives him knowledge of the problems that students face.
Johnson feels that academic achievement and discipline are currently the most important issues for the school system to address.
“We have a discipline problem in the schools, and it definitely has heightened or gotten worse since the kids have come back from COVID,” Johnson said. “The school system will tell you that, they’re seeing things that they’ve never seen before with discipline.”
While Johnson feels that – overall – the discipline policy is good, it needs to be updated to adapt to the changes that are happening in our society as a whole.
Johnson said that decreasing class sizes could help with both behavioral problems and mental health issues within the school district.
According to Johnson, the current risk-averse model that the CCPS board follows is not working for the benefit of everyone.
“My view is that the change would need to be that we elect board members who are willing to take some risks, legal and ethical of course, but who are willing to take some risks and willing to challenge the status quo, the way things are right now, to move us forward,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who is not endorsed by the teachers’ union, said that he did not feel the need to go through the endorsement process.
According to Johnson, if a board member are endorsed by the teachers union there could be a conflict of interests when concerns arise with union grievances. The CCPS BOE is the body the grievance goes to if an appeal is made.
Johnson wants CCPS parents to have more of a say in what goes on in schools.
“I am an advocate for parental rights,” Johnson said. “I believe they’re enshrined in the Constitution and the 14th amendment, and that parents have the right to direct their children’s education.”
With Johnson’s experience in the military and in business, he feels that he – unlike his opponent – can bring a new and different perspective to the school board.
Johnson noted that, if elected, he plans to bring both the analytical and common sense side to the school board and help the students reach a standard of excellence both academically and socially.
“I think we have awesome kids and world class teachers here in Cecil County,” Johnson said. “I do believe and feel that the future of the county and the future of our community is dependent upon the success of those people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.