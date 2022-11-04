A fixture in the Cecil County Public School System for over 13 years, Diana Hawley is running for re-election to the District 5 seat on the Board of Education.
“I take my job as a board member very seriously,” Hawley said. “Although it has been increasingly stressful throughout my tenure, I decided to run again because I am fully invested in continuing to work with CCPS leadership and serve all of our students.”
Her time on the school board included two years serving as the vice president, and she is the current board president.
Some of Hawley’s other roles within CCPS have included being a parent volunteer, PTO president and substitute teacher.
“I am also running because I know I have the proven experience and leadership skills necessary to continue working without skipping a beat—both at the local and State level. The learning curve for this position is huge; this position involves a lot more than one or two singular issues.”
Hawley also feels that she has been able to serve all students and families with her objective decision making and open-mindedness.
One of the areas that Hawley intends to focus on if re-elected is the mental health of the students.
“I feel that a lot of the mental health issues are manifesting in the behaviors that we’re seeing right now,” Hawley said. “That’s part of the importance of our staff making connections, you’ll hear the term connections before content.”
As part of Hawley’s plans to address the mental health concerns in the district, she hopes to implement Social Emotional Learning (S.E.L.) lessons into the curriculum.
Along with mental health, Hawley will continue to work to provide safe facilities and continue to advocate for a responsible budget that effectively addresses all of the district’s needs.
The fact that Hawley both has children in the district and that have graduated from CCPS schools, she believes she can bring the parent perspective to the school board.
“Things have changed a lot throughout the past 13 years, and this firsthand experience and perspective is definitely a valuable asset, it certainly helps me understand the curriculum, academic rigor, and real life issues that both students and parents are facing,” Hawley said. “I also have firsthand knowledge of how effectively CCPS communicates with the families they serve.”
Hawley feels that her experience sets her apart from her opponent.
“I am willing to put in the time, I have proven that,” Hawley said. “I am in our schools regularly, I see our students’ immense and very diverse needs and every single one of them deserves the best that we can give them so that they can be successful in life. I see our educators in action, they deserve our trust, support, and resources they need to effectively do their jobs. I want to continue to advocate for them and the entire system.”
