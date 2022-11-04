William Malesh has been a resident of Cecil County for 50 years, and he has spent the last eight of those as a member of the Cecil County Public Schools’ Board of Education.
“The superintendent said that a lot of the candidates really didn’t have the best interest of the kids in mind and he’d appreciate it if I run again,” Malesh said. “And I said, ‘Well, okay, I’ll try.’ And so there I am. I mean, I’m probably the most highly educated board member, as far as I have a post-master’s degree from Johns Hopkins, and educational and political leadership. So I’ve been well trained for the job.”
Malesh has also volunteered in Perryville as a management volunteer, as well as being the chairman of the zoning board for close to 50 years.
During his current eight year run as a school board member, three of those were spent as board president.
Malesh feels his responsibility as a board member is to do what’s best for the kids.
“We actually had a student come back two years ago cry, thanking us, she got a nursing program,” Malesh said. “She went through our high school nursing program at the Community College Nursing program. And she said, ‘I make more money than every member of my family put together.’”
With student behavior an ongoing in the post-pandemic school system, Malesh said that he has helped implement a different approach to behavioral issues.
“The pandemic has also caused a lot of emotional stress,” Malesh said. “I mean, we have kids that are just angry and upset. So there’s a lot going on with that we have brought in emotional stress teachers or aids. And what they do is let’s say a kid, in the back room, a second grader starts yelling and screaming, throws his desk over. And the teacher rather than sending him to the office and talking about getting suspended or getting put in the suspension room, we don’t do that anymore. We bring an emotional support person.”
After being brought in, the emotional support person would speak with the student, identify what issues they’re facing and help them calm down – without having to go to the principal’s office.
Malesh stated that his ultimate goal as a member of the board is to turn students into good and functioning citizen that can deal with the adversity they will face in the adult world.
If elected, Malesh would be the first three term school board member since board members became elected officials in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.