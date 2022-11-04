Renee Dixon hopes to tackle the challenges of the Cecil County Public School system if elected to the School Board on Nov. 8.
“So, I believe that if you want to make change in the world, you gotta get up and do it,” Dixon said. “You can’t sit around and hope that somebody else does.”
Dixon has been a Cecil County resident all her life. Prior to running for school board, she has been a horseback riding instructor at Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding for the past 41 years.
“I’m fortunate to have many children from the school system who come to my writing program for writing lessons,” Dixon said. “So therefore, I’ve heard a lot of parents speaking about how great the school system is. And I’ve also heard parents speaking about how challenging the school system is, I also listened to my children to, you know, the children who take riding lessons from me. And again, there’s some great things about the school system. But then there’s some very challenging things about the school system.”
In talking with parents and the students that come to her horse riding lessons, Dixon said that academic standards were commonly mentioned as one of the most important issues in the school system. The proficiency for Cecil County in reading and math is lower than people would like it to be, according to Dixon.
Dixon hopes to raise the academic standard of Cecil County to a more respectable level nationwide and even wants to get to a level to compete academically with Japan, whose educational system is commonly considered one of the best in the world.
Along with raising the academic standards of the district, Dixon hopes to address the increasing concern over student behavior in the schools.
“Well, again, back to the students who are acting out, they need to know that there are consequences to their actions,” Dixon said. “In the past, they’ve gotten suspended for a few days.”
Dixon feels that the school system needs to get back to the basics of teaching kids the core classes and to keep politics out of the classroom.
“We need to bring back the basics,” Dixon said. “We have some minorities and I’m not talking about racial minorities, I’m talking about other minorities who want to come in and dictate what is to be taught in our classrooms. And the things that they’re dictating that they want to be taught in our classrooms are not healthy for children to be learning.’
She believes that classrooms should be strictly academic, with the onus for other forms of learning upon the students’ parents.
“It is up to a parent to teach what they want to to their children when it comes to morals and such things as that,” said Dixon. “But we cannot have a minority agenda coming into our classrooms. Again, we need parents to feel comfortable when they send their children to school, that they’re not going to have an agenda that the parent very much disbeliefs pushed on their children.”
Dixon said that if she is elected she will work to give the students of Cecil County the best education possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.