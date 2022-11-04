Justin Vest decided to run for the Cecil County Public School Board after what he heard happened to his nephew at Rising Sun Middle School.
“I think there was a moment that really just hit home for me when my nephew was running outside,” Vest said. “He was complaining to me that he was outside running a mile along the track, and his mask slipped below his nose. And his gym teacher yelled at him to get his mask back up above his nose while they were outdoors running.”
Vest, along with other school board candidates, feel that behavior in the schools is an issue that needs to be addressed. Vest feels – that while it is not the biggest issue in the schools like other candidates do – student misbehavior does affect the way students learn and how teachers teach.
If elected, Vest intends to focus on boosting the level of academic achievement in CCPS schools.
“I’m hoping that there’s something that we can do about student evaluations,” said Vest. “I think that everybody and as you know, it’s always an ideological battle over the school board. I don’t have a lot of confidence in the way they measure student achievement. I don’t love the testing structure.”
Vest feels that open communication and trust between the public and the school board is key for the school system to flourish.
“So I think that the school board members in the administration need to be open to the input, the thoughts, and the complaints of the citizens,” Vest said. “And I actually give credit to the current administration, and board because I know that personally, as a citizen, when I’ve complained, or had thoughts or issues, and I can only go by my own experience, they’ve been addressed respectfully, and I’ve felt as if they’ve listened to me.”
Vest feels that he shares many ideals with his opponent, Joe Ferdinando, but he believes that his approach to addressing issues sets him apart.
“We’ve actually tried to find out for ourselves what is really the difference between us because, philosophically, we’re pretty similar,” Vest said. “I would say it’s really just a matter of temperament.”
Vest noted that he believes he has a bit more forceful personality than Ferdinando, who he describes as ‘laid back,’ and he questions which type of personality voters would like to see represent them on the board.
Vest wants the community to understand that they have a role to play in bettering the school system.
“I would just ask the parents and the guardians and the grandparents of Cecil County to not look at an elected five member board as something that as an entity that can just fix the school systems, not as a way of deflecting responsibility or the needed work that needs to be done, but rather in recognition that great schools come from having great students who are prepared to learn and who come to school, ready to learn, and then a board cannot do that and an administration can’t do that, but a community can,” Vest said. “And families can. And the school system needs their help.”
