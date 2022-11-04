Joe Ferdinando was initially hesitant to the idea of running for the Cecil County Public School Board, but a friend convinced him to throw his hat in the ring.
“I never actually thought about running for school board,” Ferdinando said. “I know that spot was vacated by a friend of mine. And so she’s actually living between two states now. That’s Christie Stevens. And so when she was leaving her and I had talked about it while she was serving, and talked about who would be her replacement, somebody had recommended me to her and asked her what she thought about me as a recommendation. And then she asked me if I’d think about it, if I’d want to do it.”
After he spoke with some of the people who’d recommended him, Ferdinando decided to run.
“Kind of reluctantly because I don’t want to be in politics,” said Ferdinando. “I don’t want anything to do with this kind of environment of politics.”
Ferdinando has been a part of CCPS in some fashion since graduating from Rising Sun High School. He also has two kids who currently attend CCPS schools.
One of the areas that Ferdinando wishes to address if he is elected to the school board is understaffing and acquiring talented teachers.
“I think that the pool of people we hire from I need to work with, within the system and with the teachers and to find creative ways to advertise, we have a great County, it’s a fantastic place to live, it’s placed nicely between some major cities that are easy to get to,” Ferdinando said. “So I think we can attract talent from a lot of different colleges and a lot of different areas to our County. We have a lot of growth happening within the county, which is nice, but yet, we’re still a little country. So you get a little bit of the best of both worlds.”
Ferdinando feels that communication between the school board and the community needs to be better if trust in the school system is to be fully restored.
“So I think that if people knew what’s been done more, maybe that we need to do a better job of publishing, like how we’ve worked within our community to know our community and serve our community correctly,” Ferdinando said. “I think if they knew more, then there’d be less kind of divide between some parents and the school board education system. So it might just be a little bit better job communicating a little bit more job listening to what is really happening locally, and not trying to lump this school board in with some stuff that’s happening throughout the nation, because it’s different.”
Ferdinando feels that a level-headed and new approach will be of advantage to the school board.
“I’m doing it for our children,” Ferdinando said. “And that’s the whole purpose of me being there.”
