Participants in last year’s Bettie Murray Memorial Disc Golf Tournament pose for a photo at Calvert Regional Park — where the 5th annual Bettie Murray Memorial Disc Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday.
CALVERT — The 5th Annual Bettie Murray Memorial Disc Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday (Nov. 27) at Calvert Regional Park, continuing the popular fundraising event that celebrates and honors the memory of the late Bettie Murray, who was a beloved Cecil County educator.
Check-in will take place from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Sunday at the event site, which is Calvert Regional Park at 304 Brick Meetinghouse Rd. in Calvert, north of North East, and tee time will be at 10 a.m. An awards ceremony and reception at 3 Creeks Disc Golf Course at 247 Chandlee Rd. near Rising Sun will be held directly after the tournament.
All proceeds from the disc golf tournament and the related after-event will be donated to the Bettie Murray Memorial Scholarship Fund at Cecil College. Anyone interested in donating to the scholarship fund can do so at https://www.friendsccpr.org/bettiemurray.
Planners welcome any corporate and local groups that would like to sponsor a four-person team or to donate tournament materials, scholarship funding and so forth.
Education was dear to Bettie Murray, who spent nearly 40 years teaching in the Cecil County Public Schools system as a speech pathologist before retiring. During her career, Murray touched thousands of lives.
Several months after Murray, 66, was killed in a traffic accident on Joseph Biggs Highway (Route 274), south of Rising Sun, on Nov. 14, 2018, her surviving family members established the Bettie Murray Memorial Scholarship Fund at Cecil College — knowing it would be the perfect way to honor the educator and her memory.
“Bettie Murray retired from Cecil County Public Schools after 38 years of service, a career for which she was extremely passionate. Bettie was a gifted listener who had the ability to make everyone feel special and loved. She was a light to all who knew and loved her,” said Jacqueline Lockwood, a Chestertown resident who is Murray’s surviving niece.
The driver who caused the November 2018 head-on collision that killed Murray was under the influence of marijuana and a prescription sedative at the time of the collision, which also killed one of the vehicle operator’s two passengers, Austin Matheson, 17, of Chesapeake City.
Court records indicate that the at-fault driver received an 18-month jail term in February 2020, after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence of a controlled and dangerous substance – a conviction that relates to Murray’s death – and criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, which links to Matheson’s death.
To make additional donations to the Bettie Murray Memorial Scholarship fund, please visit cecil.edu/donate or contact the Cecil College Foundation at 410-287-1146. To apply for the Bettie Murray Memorial Scholarship or other scholarships at Cecil College, applicants can visit cecil.edu/scholarships.
