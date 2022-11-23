Disc golf tournament

Participants in last year’s Bettie Murray Memorial Disc Golf Tournament pose for a photo at Calvert Regional Park — where the 5th annual Bettie Murray Memorial Disc Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JACQUELINE LOCKWOOD

CALVERT — The 5th Annual Bettie Murray Memorial Disc Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday (Nov. 27) at Calvert Regional Park, continuing the popular fundraising event that celebrates and honors the memory of the late Bettie Murray, who was a beloved Cecil County educator.


