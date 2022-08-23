ELKTON — During last Tuesday’s County Council work session, the Cecil County Stormwater Management Division of the Department of Public Works (DPW) requested $580,000 from the council through the introduction of Resolution Number 50-2022. The request follows a lack of grant funding for a restoration project in North East.
Cecil County Public Schools Administrative Services Stormwater Retrofit Project will be located near the CCPS Administrative Services Building. The project focuses on an unnamed stream bank in the area that is eroding.
The Stormwater Management Division of the Department of Public Works submitted a grant application to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in December 2021 requesting $2,480,425 to cover the expense of the project. In June 2022, the DPW was informed that they received the grant, but only $2,000,000 and not the full $2,480,425.
DPW sent the job out for contractor bids where they received a total of five bids. The DPW is requesting $580,000 and not the $480,425 they are missing because the additional $100,000 will cover inspection costs and any additional costs that may arise throughout the duration of the project.
“Our initial reaction to not fully receiving the grant funding was not to come directly to council for money, that was our last resort,” said the Director of Public Works, Scott Flanigan. “But we have exhausted other options.”
The project looks to restore 2,500 linear feet of the stream bank by constructing a system of grass swales, storm inlets, and storm drains to capture stormwater and route it to a surface sand filter where the water will be filtered of impurities and used to recharge the groundwater rather than run into the stream bank. The project also includes .33 acres of trees to be planted in replacement of the trees the project will likely have to remove upon installation of the surface sand filter.
“This project will yield environmental benefits through improved water quality of the unnamed tributary to the North East creek,” said Flanigan. “The stream banks right now are huge sources of sediment and the sediment washes downstream and degrades the quality of the water all the way through.”
Council President Meffley and councilman Al Miller suggested that DPW look into using Riprap for this project to slow down the storm water rather than a sand filter. The Riprap would slow down the stormwater in the stream bank so that it doesn’t eat away at the remaining bank. Director Flanigan explained that the main point of the project is to keep water out of the stream and recharge the groundwater with clean water and the sand filter is the best approach to doing that.
“When we have these crazy rain events that have been happening more frequently, there is a tremendous amount of water that rushes through the stream,” said Flanigan. “One of the things this project is doing is reconnecting a stream to a floodplain because right now, water cannot get out of those banks to the floodplains and remains channelized which contributes to erosion.”
Flanigan continued to explain that part of connecting the stream to the floodplain will involve groundwork that cuts the banks down to allow large quantities of water that may enter the stream to spread out across the floodplain since the banks will be lower.
Resolution Number 50-2022 is scheduled for consideration Sept. 6. If passed, the project will be completed during the summer of 2023.
