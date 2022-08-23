Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 4.09.32 PM.png

An eroded stream bank in North East is measured by a worker.

 Courtesy of Department of Public Works

ELKTON — During last Tuesday’s County Council work session, the Cecil County Stormwater Management Division of the Department of Public Works (DPW) requested $580,000 from the council through the introduction of Resolution Number 50-2022. The request follows a lack of grant funding for a restoration project in North East.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.