Known as “the quad houses” at 88, 90, 92 and 94 North Main St., Port Deposit wants the county to condemn them and then demolish them. However, it could cost the town as much as $25,000 for each demolition.
PORT DEPOSIT — In 2017, a house on Port Deposit’s Center Street was condemned and then demolished by Cecil County, and Mayor Bob Kuhs said the town never got charged by the county.
“You condemned it. You took it down. You didn’t bill us,” Kuhs said. That’s not the policy now as the town is looking to demolish six derelict properties along Main Street.
The mayor and council tabled the issue until a decision could be made on financing the demolition, which carries an estimated cost of $150,000.
“Then how do we get our money back?” Vicky Rinkerman, town administrator, said, noting the county would get its money back by attaching a lien to a condemned house. Rinkerman said Tuesday she isn’t sure if the town could also attach a lien.
The town has identified 41, 88, 90, 92 and 94 North Main as well as 220 North Main as derelict properties in need of demolition. At least one of those houses is more than 120 years old. All have issues that town officials are concerned will cause each to crumble onto the sidewalk at the risk of public safety. The properties have been in this shape for years.
“But (the county) just stuck (them) in the tax sale,” Rinkerman said. Port Deposit officials have, for years, complained about the county’s cyclical tax sale, which places neglected and often bank-owned properties into a holding pattern where nothing ever happens.
“If the county condemns a property they have to take it down,” Rinkerman said. Port Deposit relies on the county for its building inspections. Kuhs noted that the town is not equipped to do that scope of work.
Councilman Wayne Tome Jr. asked the board to give the county permission to condemn each property, which would then lead to demolition.
Thomas McCarron, Port Deposit’s attorney, asked to whom the town would cut the check.
“I do not know the mechanism for which the county gets paid for the demolition,” McCarron said. “Do we pay directly to the contractor or does the county bill us?”
Councilman Kevin Brown proposed using the town’s American Rescue Plan funds.
“This is definitely in agreement with using ARPA dollars for this desperately needed demolition,” Brown said. Public safety is one of the ways the COVID recovery funding can be used. “If we need to be a little more formal or reserve some of these funds we will.”
Brown said regardless of the price the town should get the work done. Councilman Tom Knight agreed.
“I’m up for further discussion,” Knight said. “It’s worth exploring.”
Rinkerman said the cost goes above the town’s set threshold for expenditures and would require a request for proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.