I-95/Del.896 interchange

DelDOT is planning a major overhaul of the I-95/Del.896 interchange. Crews have already started clearing trees, with road construction set to begin later this year.

 NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON

The Delaware Department of Transportation last week awarded a $284 million contract to rebuild the interchange at Interstate 95 and Del. 896.

I-95/Del. 896 interchange

The rebuilt I-95/Del. 896 interchange will include two flyovers.


I-95 interchange

The new interchange will include a 10-foot walking and bicycling path over I-95. It will be part of one of the flyovers, with a concrete median separating cyclists and pedestrians from cars.

