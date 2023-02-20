The Delaware Department of Transportation last week awarded a $284 million contract to rebuild the interchange at Interstate 95 and Del. 896.
The contract was awarded to Wagman Heavy Civil Inc. from York, Pa. The cost of the project, which will be funded by a mix of federal and state money, is nearly double what was estimated when DelDOT announced the project in 2017.
Construction is expected to begin this spring, though the exact schedule has not been made public. According to the contract, the project is slated to last 1,300 days, which is roughly three and a half years.
In the works for several years, the new interchange is intended to improve safety and reduce congestion by adding two flyovers, realigning existing ramps, and addressing other deficiencies with the current roadway design.
“We have an immediate safety need, and in the future, volumes are going to increase,” DelDOT representative Breanna Kovach said during a 2017 public meeting about the project. “We need to fix it.”
The busy interchange saw 400 crashes over four years, Kovach said.
One of the main issues, she said, is that drivers leaving I-95 merge onto Del. 896 in close proximity to where other drivers are leaving Del. 896 to merge onto the interstate, resulting in a weaving effect that can cause collisions.
On I-95, the merge lanes are too short, and some of the entrance ramps have sharp curves that can lead to crashes. Approximately 60 percent of vehicles on southbound I-95 exit at Del. 896, creating congestion and safety issues in the area.
The project includes building new flyover ramps from southbound Del. 896 to northbound I-95 and from southbound I-95 to southbound Del. 896. The flyovers will increase the distance between exit and entrance ramps, reducing the traffic weaving.
It will also include a new 10-foot walking and bicycling path over I-95, running from Welsh Tract Road to Old Baltimore Pike. The path, which officials said will provide the “missing link” in bicycle connectivity in the area, will be part of one of the flyovers, with a concrete median separating cyclists and pedestrians from cars.
The path was added to the project in response to public feedback, officials said.
