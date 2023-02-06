MIDDLETOWN, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating an alleged shooting that took place at an Appoqunimink High School and Tri-State Christian Academy boys' basketball game on Monday evening in Middletown, Delaware.
Delaware State Police said there were no injuries or known gunshot victims. No suspect has been taken into custody.In a text message to The Cecil Whig, Tri-State Christian Academy Head Coach Chris Scarbro described hearing a "loud pop from the hallway" which "the entire gym heard."
Troopers and detectives are on-scene of a shooting incident at a basketball game at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown. There are no injuries and patrons are clearing from the area. More details to follow as the investigation unfolds.
Scarbro said the gym was evacuated and the team remained outside until officers secured the building and allowed them to re-enter the school. Scarbro added his entire team was accounted for upon re-entry and no Tri-State Christian Academy students or fans were involved.
"Life was put in perspective tonight," Scarbro said in the text. "In the end basketball is just a game, life is the most precious of things and this world needs Jesus."
A Youtube livestream of the game showed Appoquinimink High School officials walk onto the court, followed by the Tri-State Christian athletes moving away from the court and their respective bench towards the parking lot, as initially reported by WDEL's Sean Greene. The game was stopped with four minutes and one second remaining in the fourth quarter.
The video has been removed from the Appoqunimink High School Athletics Youtube page.
This story is developing. Check back for more updates.
