BEAR, Del. — Authorities say human remains have been found along the shore of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal.
Delaware state police tell news outlets that a passerby found the remains near Bear on Friday afternoon. A police statement says investigators have determined the remains are those of a black male. The person’s age hasn’t been determined.
Authorities didn’t immediately release further details about the remains, including the condition in which they were found. The official cause of death is pending an investigation by the state Division of Forensic Science, which has since taken custody of the remains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.