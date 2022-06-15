ELKTON — Two Delaware residents are being held without bond in the Cecil County Detention Center for allegedly attempting to rob a Cecil County convenience store, police report.
Teeaira Bessix, 23, and Roderick Galloway, 47, both from New Castle, Del., both face five charges each, according to Lt. Larry Waldridge with the Elkton Police Department.
Witnesses told investigators that the suspects entered the Royal Farms at 1199 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton before 5 a.m. Saturday.
“Responding officers were advised a male and female entered the store armed with a box cutter and pepper spray, jumped the counter, and filled two large bags with cigarettes,” Waldridge said Tuesday.
The pair fled to a vehicle and left, heading westbound on Pulaski Highway, driving at a high rate of speed without headlights illuminated.
“Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and both suspects were taken into custody without incident. Both a box cutter and pepper spray were located and all merchandise was returned to Royal Farms,” Waldridge said.
Bessix faces four felony counts including armed robbery and robbery, first degree assault and felony theft plus a misdemeanor second degree assault charge.
Galloway is charged with felony theft plus four misdemeanors; conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree assault.
