ELKTON — Cecil County Sheriff's Deputies, aided by Delaware State Police and Harford County Sheriff's Office, arrested two people Saturday afternoon who are suspects in a March 19 murder in Delaware, according to CCSO spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes.
"We received information that two suspects wanted for a homicide in Delaware were in the county," Holmes said Sunday. Receiving a possible address, a surveillance operation was begun and the couple identified.
"We contacted Harford County Special Response Team for assistance," Holmes said, indicating that unit has a larger force than does CCSO.
"We had a lot of resources on the scene rather quickly," he said, noting law enforcement was prepared to do more than what actually was required to make the apprehension.
All that manpower had garrisoned at the Walmart parking lot off of Route 40 in Elkton when the vehicle drove in and spotted all the law enforcement presence.
"As they tried to stop they struck a storage container," Holmes said. A female in the vehicle was taken into custody immediately. A male was captured after a brief foot chase. Holmes said there was no vehicle pursuit nor were any shots fired. "They got boxed in."
Delaware State Police have identified the suspects as Charles Lowe from Felton, Del. and Sierra Steiner from Newark. Both are being held on $1,085,000 bonds. Both have been charged with first degree murder, possession of a firearm and conspiracy. Lowe has an additional firearms charge for possession due to a prior felony conviction.
Holmes said Lowe, 44, and Steiner, 28, complained of minor injuries at the scene and were treated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.