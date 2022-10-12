PORT DEPOSIT — About a tenth of the 1,200 acres that was once home to Bainbridge Naval Training Center is set to become one of Maryland’s newest state parks.
Del. Kevin Hornberger told the Port Deposit Town Council there would be different levels of hiking and exploration for day trips, picnics and other passive recreation.
The estimated 120-150 acres is mostly forested property on sloping land undesirable for development, Hornberger said. But, there’s a 12-acre portion loaded with history that he said needs to be preserved, protected and shared.
“It includes the Tome School property, Snow Hill and the wooded area,” Hornberger said, adding that Snow Hill is an “antebellum free slave community that was there prior to the Civil War.”
Now in the possession of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, he assured the town that money would be earmarked to make things happen to develop Port of Deposit State Park.
“Our goal is to have funding in the next budget,” Hornberger said. “Port of Deposit State Park is going to happen.”
Like the property currently under construction under the purview of the Bainbridge Development Corporation, the US Navy will test the property for contamination as will the Maryland Department of the Environment.
“Even if it’s a worst case scenario and the ground is contaminated it will still be a Resource Conservation Area,” Hornberger said.
The History of Snow Hill
Hornberger said Snow Hill was once a thriving community.
“There was a church and some limited commerce and a two-story building on the property where would have typically been shanties,” he said.
In 2019 Hornberger announced during the annual Bainbridge Day celebration that the Tome School site had been moved to a high priority list for preservation by Maryland Historic Trust.
The Tome School buildings were at one time slated to become part of a continuing care community, which has since been scrapped. In the ensuing years, the buildings have fallen into disrepair thanks to arson and vandalism.
“Short of a very wealthy benefactor coming along these won’t be restored,” Hornberger told the town officials. “One of the goals is to stabilize the buildings.”
This would allow for them to be seen but not entered, he noted.
“The headmaster’s house has not been destroyed,” said Mayor Bob Kuhs. “A lot has been done to stabilize that building. Do you see any interest in earmarking money to save that building?”
Hornberger said the best chance of that comes with the transfer of the property to DNR.
“There will be a pathway to restoration,” he said. “But the level of restoration and the number of buildings comes down to funding.”
Hornberger noted that’s why the legislation includes funding lines.
Hornberger said researchers can find very little about Snow Hill and not much is left behind. According to Maryland Historic Trust, remnants found on the site in the early 1980s included cast iron, floor planking, and shards of glass, ceramic and oyster shell as well as nails and bone fragments. Snow Hill was added to the National Register of Historic Properties in 1984.
One of the first projects for the property would be to restore the Italian Gardens.
“That’s an easy target for restoration,” Hornberger said, referring to it as ‘a secret garden.’ “Maryland Landscape Architects has expressed an interest.”
So has the Dumbarton Oaks Museum School of Garden and Landscape Studies, which was made aware of the Italian Gardens by Hornberger in 2019.
Frederick Law Olmsted and his partner, Calvert Vaux, were famous for their park design, which began with Central and Prospect Parks in New York City. At the Tome School for Boys the Italian Garden had paved pathways from the headmaster’s house with lush flowering plants and trees.
Meanwhile, the forested area would remain.
“Some of those trees are now more than 100 years old,” he said. “They could not be replaced today because of their size.”
That would become a forest conservation area, Hornberger said, adding the land there is also so steep it’s not favorable for much of anything else.
“This is leftover land not used by the Navy,” he said of the forested area. “There’s no existing buildings, there would be no new construction, no industry.”
As for the name of the park, Hornberger said the writers of the legislation in Annapolis had trouble.
“We struggled with what to name it because it has so many layers,” Hornberger said. He noted the first written history dates back to John Smith. Later, as a commerce center, it was established as Port of Deposit.
“Ultimately this will bring notoriety ... to showcase the county and the town,” he said.
