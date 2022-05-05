Friends Rachel Cohen, Kristina Everett and Cheryl Hall enjoyed sampling the different microbrewery beers and local wines at Defender’s Festival to benefit Elk Landing Foundation. At the time, Everett said her favorite was a grape sour beer she found at Full Tilt Brewery from Baltimore.
Karen Crothers gets another brew to taste at the Defender’s Festival Saturday at Historic Elk Landing. The festival was held to remember the British assault on Elk Landing during the War of 1812, in which American forces won.
Mark Durbin, center, safety officer with the Maryland Park Service, runs members of the Chesapeake Independent Blues through the Manual of Arms ahead of firing their muskets in demonstration at the Defender’s Festival Saturday at Historic Elk Landing.
Chesapeake Independent Blues was made up of Cecil County men to fight off the British during the War of 1812. At Historic Elk Landing Saturday a pivotal battle was remembered with the Defender’s Festival.
Soldiers with the Chesapeake Independetnt Blues prepare to fire their muskets Saturday at Historic Elk Landing. This was back in the day when ammunition was loaded separatly into the chamber for firing.
Tie-dye made it easy to find the Dove Valley Winery booth at the Defender’s Festival held Saturday at Historic Elk Landing. Jane Bower puried one of the Rising Sun wines for Julie Kelchen who said the wines were dry but good.
The combination of gunpowder, flint, and fabric shot out with a puff of smoke when the Chesapeake Independent Blues fires its muskets.
Every adult that attended the Defender’s Festival at Historic Elk Landing Saturday received a commemorative tasting glass.
Soldiers with the Chesapeake Independetnt Blues prepare to fire their muskets Saturday at Historic Elk Landing.
Members of Chesapeake Independent Blues wait for the order to ready arms at Historic Elk Landing Saturday
Singerly Fire Company was selling pit beef at the Defender’s Festival as fast as members of the company, Tyler Gray and Dave Caldwell, could fill a roll.
Pam McCracken and Ellis Bartlett from Colora get read to dig into Singerly Fire Company pit beef sandwiches at Defender’s Festival. Bartlett generously spread horseradish on his sandwich.
Among the entertainment at The Defender’s Festival at Historic Elk Landing Saturday was Justin Singleton.
The Ommpah Band is just what the name implies as it performed Saturday at The Defender’s Fesitval in Elkton. The band comes from Newark Senior Center.
The Oompah Band, haling from the Newark Senior Center, performs Saturday at The Defender’s Festival.
Partnered with Broken Spoke Winery in Earleville, The Thirsty Barrell had the job of pouring the local wine at the Defender’s Festival at Historic Elk Landing Saturday.
ELKTON — For an inaugural event the organizers of The Defender’s Festival at Historic Elk Landing were thrilled with the turnout.
Josh Brown, board president, said more than 450 people attended the event, which featured beer and wine tasting, food, music and history demonstrations.
We had 15 breweries 4, wineries, 3 food vendors, several crafters, a couple of bands , and a reenactment troop,” Brown said.
And the weather was perfect for sipping and strolling.
Defender’s Day marks the date on April 29, 1813 when the men of the Chesapeake Independent Blues — a Maryland Militia regiment based in Elkton — successfully fought back an attack by the British. Located on the shore of Elk River it was a garrison for Cecil County during the War of 1812.
