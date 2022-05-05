ELKTON — For an inaugural event the organizers of The Defender’s Festival at Historic Elk Landing were thrilled with the turnout.

Josh Brown, board president, said more than 450 people attended the event, which featured beer and wine tasting, food, music and history demonstrations.

We had 15 breweries 4, wineries, 3 food vendors, several crafters, a couple of bands , and a reenactment troop,” Brown said.

And the weather was perfect for sipping and strolling.

Defender’s Day marks the date on April 29, 1813 when the men of the Chesapeake Independent Blues — a Maryland Militia regiment based in Elkton — successfully fought back an attack by the British. Located on the shore of Elk River it was a garrison for Cecil County during the War of 1812.

