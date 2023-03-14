Deep Roots will break ground on the Healing Garden in May

When completed, the Healing Garden At Deep Roots and Clairvaux Farm in Earleville will provide a peaceful, meditative escape. Ground will be broken on the garden at the Mental Health & Wellness Fair May 27.

 SUBMITTED BY JOHN THOMPSON/DEEP ROOTS

EARLEVILLE — If you have something you do that calms you down or brings you joy, why not share it during the Deep Roots Mental Health & Wellness Fair.


