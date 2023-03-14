When completed, the Healing Garden At Deep Roots and Clairvaux Farm in Earleville will provide a peaceful, meditative escape. Ground will be broken on the garden at the Mental Health & Wellness Fair May 27.
EARLEVILLE — If you have something you do that calms you down or brings you joy, why not share it during the Deep Roots Mental Health & Wellness Fair.
John Thompson, executive director of the program that helps families experiencing homelessness, said this fair – to be held May 27 – will be free of charge to those who attend and those that want to participate.
“I need somebody that knows how to cook to do a healthy cooking demonstration,” Thompson said Tuesday. That person doesn’t have to be a professional chef, he noted. He just wants someone passionate about healthy cooking and healthy eating to share.
Thompson already has an offer from someone to teach a basic photography class. He said this person finds peace taking pictures of nature and he wants to share.
“You never know when one little thing can spark healing in someone else,” he said.
“I would also like a yoga instructor,” he said. Ideally, he would like to offer short yoga sessions at set times throughout the fair, which will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Clairvaux Farm, 21 Veazey Cove Road.
Organizations, companies or agencies involved in improving mental and physical health are also invited to join in the fair. Thompson is offering free vendor space for each to introduce themselves, offer information and other hand outs.
“We’re just trying to be part of the community,” he said.
