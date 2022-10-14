EARLEVILLE — Deep Roots, a ministry dedicated to helping homeless families in Cecil County, is changing the way it operates at Clairvaux Farm to reduce or eliminate the trauma felt by the people it serves.
John Thompson, the new executive director at Deep Roots, said those changes include a clubhouse for young people, gardens for relaxation and meditation and more individual housing on site.
“We are investigating tiny homes,” Thompson said of the plans. “We have a lot of women coming out of an abusive relationship ... having to share a bathroom with a man in another family.”
That’s one of the larger houses with several bedrooms but shared bathroom facilities. “We’re looking into the feasibility of taking the family homes and breaking them into single homes, each with their own bathrooms.”
There is also a plan to add a number of those tiny homes; freestanding homes connected by walkways. Clairvaux Farm currently has two apartment buildings with shared bathrooms that will become four separate apartments.
“We are trying to reduce the trauma they have,” Thompson said. “We want them to start healing.”
Part of that healing process is giving the children at Clairvaux Farm a place to call their own.
With help from Lowe’s in North East — which provided materials and manpower — what was once a picnic pavilion is now an enclosed clubhouse with furniture, electronics, games and toys. Too often, Thompson said, children come into these shelter care situations and are bombarded with restrictive rules.
“How can they heal if we cause them more trauma?” Thompson said. In the clubhouse kids can relax, have fun and just hang out. “We are really trying to make it more of a home for them.”
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Nov. 5 to officially open the Tracey Lea McCaw Children’s Center. It’s named for a woman who experienced homelessness throughout her childhood and became a driving force at Deep Roots.
That’s just phase one, Thompson said.
“The healing gardens is the next phase,” he said. He is on the hunt for talented people to come alongside them and make the garden happen. That includes a fundraising element.
“We are inviting people to buy a brick with a name engraved on it,” he said. “We will line the walkway with the bricks.”
“We are also selling the garden names,” he said, noting that Artesian Water has already claimed the rights for one of the gardens.
With all this going on at Deep Roots, Thompson said the biggest challenge is that there is no internet service. He said Comcast runs a mile down the road but not to Veazey Cove Road. He’s been told that there would be service arriving by the end of the school year.
“That is one of the big things we can use,” he said.
