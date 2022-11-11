Cecil County Council President Bob Meffley, Cecil County Council Vice President Jackie Greggory and County Executive Danielle Hornberger give a certificate to Deep Roots at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Tracey Lea McCaw Children’s Center.
Brothers Luke and James McCaw hug at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Tracey Lea McCaw Children’s Center.
County Executive Danielle Hornberger assists a youngster in cutting the ribbon for the Tracey Lea McCaw Children’s Center’s opening.
The Founder of Deep Roots, Carl Mazza, speaks to the crowd before the ribbon cutting at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Tracey Lea McCaw Children's Center.
Dozens gather at Clairvaux Farm for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Tracey Lea McCaw Children’s Center.
County Executive Danielle Hornberger speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Tracey Lea McCaw Children's Center.
Luke McCaw, son of Tracey McCaw, is joined by his family while he speaks in memory of his mother at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Tracey Lea McCaw Children’s Center.
Luke and James McCaw remove paper covering the plaque dedicating the new children's center to their mother, Tracey McCaw, at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Tracey Lea McCaw Children's Center.
The plaque on the side of the Tracey Lea McCaw Children’s Center dedicating the building to the memory of Tracey McCaw.
Family of Tracey McCaw look at photos of Tracey after the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Tracey Lea McCaw Children’s Center.
Lowes Hometown Projects sign out front of the new Tracey Lea McCaw Children’s Center.
EARLEVILLE — Deep Roots, a local organization dedicated to helping homeless families, hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for its most recent expansion- the Tracey Lea McCaw Children’s Center.
“Children have to understand that homelessness is not the end of the line and their lives are just beginning,” said the Founder of Deep Roots, Carl Mazza. “The fact that they are experiencing homelessness is a temporary time of their lives and this center will help them understand that they have a bright future and they can build it here on the farm where things grow.”
The construction of the Tracey Lea McCaw Children’s Center was assisted by Lowe’s in North East who provided material and manpower to help transform the area of Clairvaux Farm that used to be a pavilion and picnic tables, to the children’s center.
“Through the generosity of great corporate community partners, the dream of opening a children’s center has indeed become a reality,” said County Executive Danielle Hornberger. “Tracey’s well documented legacy of advocacy for homeless children will stand the test of time and her unwavering dedication to this important cause will forever be memorialized with the opening of this center.”
Tracey McCaw, 46, was the co-founder of Deep Roots and had passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 following a brief illness. Tracey struggled with homelessness at a young age, having visited Clairvaux Farm at the age of 12 seeking shelter for herself and her family. Ever since Tracey left the farm as a young adult, she worked tirelessly to help children who, like herself, struggle with homelessness.
“The kids were always on her mind, everything I outgrew or no longer wanted she would tell me to take to the farm for the kids who needed it,” said Luke McCaw, McCaw’s son. “It was special to me that my mother always did good just to do good, she didn’t need recognition.”
A plaque was placed on the Tracey Lea McCaw Children’s Center to honor McCaw and officially dedicate the center to her. After the reveal of the plaque and ribbon cutting, friends and families grew emotional as the center’s official opening marked a milestone for Deep Roots as well as yet another accomplishment for the organization.
“The world lost a very bright light,” said Tracey’s younger sister, Brandy Dingess. “Tracey literally gave all of herself for everyone even if it meant not getting what she wanted and to say I am proud of her is an understatement.”
