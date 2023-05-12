ELKTON — Several people gathered behind the Cecil County Historical Society on Main Street in Elkton on Friday (May 5) to watch and participate in the dedication of the recently completed replica of The Reverend Duke Cabin, marking a ceremonial end to a project that included four months of on-site construction and many months of tedious preparation before that groundbreaking even occurred.
The original log cabin, which was built in the early 1800s, stood on Bow Street until 1970 — when a crew removed it from its stone foundation and trailered it — in tact — to the lot behind the Historical Society, which, at that time, was housed in the same building as the Cecil County Public Library.
There, the crew placed the old log cabin on a new foundation and built a brick fireplace inside the building.
The reasons for that move some 53 years ago: To make room for one of the early Union Hospital expansion projects, which involved the widening of Bow Street, and to prevent the demolition of the log cabin that, even back in 1970, was considered to be an important piece of Cecil County history.
As Beth Moore, the Historical Society’s vice-president and recording secretary, outlined in a Cecil Whig article in March, “It was several different things over the years, according to local legend and ongoing research. It is believed to have been a jail at one time. It also is believed to have been used as a school for boys at some other point in time. A church also used it to hold its services, possibly back in the 1820s, and that’s how it got the name ‘The Reverend Duke Cabin.’ Most recently (late 1960s), it was a rental after an addition was put on the cabin.”
During a good part of the next five decades, the transplanted, log cabin served as a walk-in exhibit for students and teachers on class trips to the Historical Society, in addition to a point of interest during tours for history buffs and citizens in general.
But the cabin started showing its two-century-old age during the past several years, prompting Historical Society officials to explore their options — which led to them contacting Joe Wey, who has owned and operated his Elkton-area Wey Timber Frames since 1983.
For safety reasons, Wey opted to construct the replica log cabin that now stands on that very same ground, instead of refurbishing the old one. Wey’s company specializes in non-conventional construction. As one of many examples of that non-conventional construction, 70 logs were hewed by hand in the preparation phase of this particular project.
The on-site construction started in January and, in addition to Wey, it involved sub-contractor Jeff Poteet and Poteet’s 23-year-old daughter, Ella, who, like her father, is a skilled carpenter. Poteet’s company, which is based in Fair Hill, specializes in cabinetry and interior and exterior trim. Poteet has owned and operated the company, Poteet Carpentry, since 1994. It involved Wey’s 21-year-old son, Sam, too, who reportedly performed a great deal of the hand-hewing of the 70 logs in preparation of on-site construction.
The construction project was propelled by a $150,000 state grant that Del. Kevin Hornberger secured through a bill that he introduced in 2020, Moore reported. In addition, according to Historical Society officials, the society raised an additional $25,000 through donations.
Now the Historical Society plans to use the 17’-by-24’, one-and-a-half-story replica cabin as, once again, a tour exhibit for students and teachers on school class trips, as well as for Scouts troops and other organizations, including the Daughters of the American Revolution, according to Moore.
Also a possibility, the new log cabin could serve as a unique place to hold meetings and even special events because it has electricity, unlike the original log cabin.
So, it was a cause for celebration on Friday (May 5) during the dedication ceremony.
During the festivities, The Rev. Bert Jicha donned a black robe and a white wig — reminiscent of the type worn by barristers and men of social stature in the 1700s — and assumed the role of The Rev. William Duke, the namesake of the original log cabin and now the replica log cabin.
(Jicha is the former pastor of North East United Methodist Church and Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, both in Cecil County. He now is the pastor of a Methodist church in Crisfield.)
It was noted during the dedication ceremony that a bench adorned with a plaque stands on the grounds of the replica log cabin. That bench is in recognition of the contributions of John Stanley, Phil Stanley and Debbie Stanley Storke to the Cecil County Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.