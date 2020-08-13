ELKTON — Following a full day of testimony in a show cause hearing held Thursday in the lawsuit filed by County Executive Alan McCarthy against Republican county executive primary winner Danielle Hornberger, Judge Thomas G. Ross will now deliberate on the matter and provide a written decision on the case by next Tuesday.
The hearing Thursday was originally set for Aug. 31, but was moved up to Aug. 13 in order to meet the date for certification of the November General Election ballots in time for the election.
McCarthy had originally filed the action against Hornberger and the Cecil County Board of Elections on July 25, alleging a variety of improprieties by Hornberger and former BOE employee Lora Walters. The suit, as originally drafted, requested a declaratory judgment be entered that Hornberger’s candidacy is void and that she be removed from the Nov. 2020 election and declared legally unqualified.
The complaint also requested that McCarthy, who garnered the second highest number of votes in the June 2 Republican primary election, be declared the winner.
In addition to declaratory relief, the complaint also asks for a writ of mandamus to declare Hornberger’s candidacy void from the beginning. The complaint also made claims for intentional misrepresentation against both Hornberger and the BOE as well as tortious interference with prospective advantage.
On late Wednesday afternoon, McCarthy’s attorneys filed an amended complaint, adding the Maryland State Board of Elections as a party and Walters as a defendant. The amended complaint added several new allegations, that McCarthy’s attorney Timothy F. Maloney said were the result of information gleaned Tuesday during depositions of Hornberger and Cecil County Board of Elections Director Ruie Lavoie.
According to Maloney’s arguments prior to testimony being presented Thursday, the deposition specifically of Lavoie brought up new issues, such as concerns about Hornberger’s filing of a form that established her campaign’s finance entity.
Specifically issues were presented during the hearing, that Hornberger’s campaign treasurer, George Parker, may not have signed the appointment of treasurer portion of the Statement of Organization for Maryland Campaign Finance entities.
In fact, testimony from Lavoie was that the information in the document and the signature, appeared to have been written by Walters instead of Parker.
During her testimony Thursday, it was established by Lavoie that the campaign finance entity form was another form required to be completed by Hornberger and, instead, it appeared to have been completed by Walters.
During the hearing, Maloney went through BOE sign in sheets to show that Parker never appeared before BOE officials on Nov. 5, 2019, the date that Hornberger filed to run for county executive.
During his brief testimony Thursday morning, Parker said the handwriting and signature did not look like his.
Lavoie also testified Thursday that Parker was identified with his voter identification number, rather than a driver’s license or Social Security number. She noted it was very usual for this to be the case.
The amended complaint therefore added a new allegation that Hornberger’s campaign finance entity form contained a forged signature for Parker. The amended complaint further alleges that emails between Hornberger and Walters documents these events.
The amended complaint also alleges that these and other fraudulent filings, including the financial disclosure form that was allegedly filed July 7, 2020 but was backdated Nov. 5, 2019 were designed by Walters to conceal the original failure to file documents.
During her testimony, Lavoie discussed her investigations into the filings. She noted that she originally became aware of issues with Hornberger’s candidate file on July 6 when she received correspondence from the state BOE and it was discovered that no one had a copy of Hornberger’s financial disclosure form, including the Cecil County BOE, state BOE, Cecil County Human Resources nor the circuit clerk’s office.
After not being able to locate the form, according to Lavoie’s testimony, she contacted Walters at home because Walters was on annual leave July 6. Lavoie testified she was out of town on BOE business at the time. Lavoie then testified that Walters told her several different stories regarding the missing document and later claimed to have located the document in the file.
Lavoie said she was relieved when Walters told her about locating the document, but a further review of the document showed that it was not even the correct document. While the document was dated by the BOE’s date stamp machine for Nov 5. 2019, the document “found” by Walters did not even exist on Nov. 5, Lavoie testified. She further testified the document did not exist until Jan. 1, 2020.
During her testimony, Lavoie said the BOE’s stamping machine could be manually manipulated, which she said she believed happened to back-date Hornberger’s filing to Nov. 5, 2019. Since that time, Lavoie testified the BOE office has ordered a new machine that can not be manipulated in such a way.
Hearing testimony indicated that Walters no longer works at the election board in the wake of the discovery of Hornberger’s altered form. Referring to July 15, Lovoie testified, “That day we came to the conclusion we needed to put Lora Walters on administrative leave.”
Moments after Walters was called as a witness on Thursday, the judge advised Walters of her Fifth Amendment right not to testify, to avoid self-incrimination.
“There are certain allegations made in this case that might be criminal in nature,” Ross told Walters from the bench.
Walters then elected to remain silent, but, after Mahoney explained that he still needed to ask her some procedural questions on the record, she changed her mind.
“I would like to tell my story,” Walter said.
At that point, Ross reminded Walters that she would be testifying “knowing that you could be potentially charged criminally” and that her testimony would be used against her. Noting that he is aware of a state criminal investigation, the judge commented, “You may be charged criminally anyway.”
Walters denied altering Hornberger’s candidate financial disclosure form by whiting out the July 7 stamp date and backdating it to Nov. 5, 2019 and also by forging the signature of Hornberger’s treasurer, Parker.
“I was accused of that, but I didn’t do it,” Walters testified, before commenting, “Maybe they should do an investigation on everyone else in the office.”
Walters noted that she had been a county employee for 25 years, 18 of which with the election board, during her testimony and then commented, “Why would I jeopardize 25 years for Danielle Hornberger, who I don’t even know?”
Maintaining that Walters was the only person who handled Hornberger’s paperwork on July 7, Mahoney asked how a document that hadn’t existed before that day suddenly materialized with a Nov. 5, 2019 time stamp on it.
Walters replied that, on the morning of July 7, she found two misplaced copies of Hornberger’s financial disclosure form in her office filing cabinet – between two files – and that one already had a time stamp on it and the other did not. She noted that “everyone has access” to the filing cabinet in her office.
When Mahoney asked if she knew how the form could have been altered, Walters responded, “I have no idea whatsoever . . . not unless someone tried to frame me.”
Mahoney then asked Walters who in the election board office would have had a motive to frame her, Walters answered Lavoie, her boss. Walters explained that, in August 2019, she had lodged an administrative complaint accusing Lovoie and alleged that it was later “covered up.”
Later on Thursday afternoon, Lavoie, having been recalled as a witness, testified that Walters’ complaint against her was found to “unsubstantiated” by administrators. “In fact, Ms. Walters was reprimanded,” Lavoie testified.
Also taking the witness stand Thursday afternoon, Hornberger testified that she could not specifically recall filling out a financial disclosure form or filing one. Hornberger repeatedly maintained that, because she was a first-time candidate who was unfamiliar with procedures, she relied heavily on the guidance of Walters, as she did with election board workers at the state level.
Hornberger acknowledged that she signed the form and further testified that, later on July 7, she received a phone call from Walters, who reported that she had backdated Hornberger’s form and submitted it to the county’s human resources department.
“I said, ‘OK, great.’ I didn’t think there was anything fishy with it. I thought it was Board of Election lingo, whatever. I just went with it,” Hornberger testified.
Following the filing of McCarthy’s complaint, Hornberger filed a response in the form of an opposition to McCarthy’s motion for temporary restraining order and request for injunctive relief. Hornberger’s response was filed with the court late Tuesday evening.
In the opposition response, Hornberger’s attorneys Dirk Haire of Fox Rothschild, LLP and Jessica Haire of JVH Law, LLC assert that McCarthy’s original filing was untimely as per Maryland law it would have needed to be filed by the earlier of 10 days after the act or omission became known or seven days after the election results are certified. According to that timeframe, McCarthy would have needed to file his complaint no later than June 19. He filed his action on July 25.
The opposition response also says that Cecil County Code Section 39-23 states that “If a candidate fails to file a statement required by this article after written notice has been provided by the County Clerk or Board of Election Supervisors, the candidate is deemed to have withdrawn the candidacy.” The argument made by Hornberger’s counsel is that she was not aware of the failure to file and immediately filed her form on July 7, 2020, after receiving notice on July 6, thereby satisfying the law.
Third, the opposition response notes that the Cecil County Charter specifically dictates procedures for filling a ballot vacancy due to disqualification, which do not include making the second place finisher in an election, in this case McCarthy, the nominee. In his complaint, McCarthy had requested the court name him the winner following removal of Hornberger from the ballot.
