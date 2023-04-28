PORT DEPOSIT — Daniel Guercio is making his first political run by entering the race for Port Deposit Town Council.
He’s lived in town for two years and called his adopted hometown “amazing.”
“I didn’t find this place. It found me.”
Now, Guercio finds himself on the May 9 ballot for Port Deposit Town Council where he is running against incumbent Councilman Kevin Brown and challengers Gwendolyn Campbell and Randa Thiele.
Living in Baltimore, he was house hunting.
“This page came up on my phone,” he said of the advertisement showing what would become his Port Deposit home. Scrolling through the photos, he saw a foot bridge in the backyard. That sealed the deal. He drove to town to look at the house, then came back over the weekend with the children.
“We stumbled upon Erica (Berge, director of Community Connecting Us) and the Easter egg hunt,” he recalled. That convinced the family to move. After growing up in New York and then living in Baltimore, Guercio said living in Port Deposit is giving him a new experience; peace.
“In Baltimore and New York you always have your guard up,” he said. “Port Deposit changed me. It allows me to be who I am.”
Reality is never far away, however, and Guercio sees where Port Deposit needs help. Among the issues are flooding, and the decay of the sidewalks.
“It’s like parts of Port Deposit have been forgotten,” he said. That includes the vacant and neglected properties.
“I think I’ll be able to get things done. I can work well with the community and we can fill up these empty houses and clean up properties,” he said. “I want to see the town get together and flourish.”
That means everyone, Guercio said.
“The people is what really makes this place great,” he said. He describes the tiny waterfront town as “a melting pot.”
“And we need programs for the kids,” Guercio said. “I’ll be starting a summer basketball league.”
Guercio said he sees kids walking up and down Main Street and knows there’s nothing in town for them. He wants to get involved in making the town better, more accessible and better protected.
“There needs to be more police presence in town,” he said. Pointing to the major thoroughfare, he calls Main Street “the perfect drag strip right there.”
Guercio is among those who feel that the town’s property tax rate needs to be reduced. The town council discussed it in the early stages of the current budget development but is being encouraged by Ted Sookiasian, the town’s director of finance, to delay tax cuts until the revenue from Bainbridge starts coming in to the town coffers.
Guercio runs a home based graphic printing company but has experience in retail and manual labor. He figures this will help him be a good council member.
“I’m here to listen, here to delegate, to hear the problems and help find a solution,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.