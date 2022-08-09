RISING SUN — Despite the heat, Rising Sun Cub Scout Pack 28 joined up with Kilby Cream Sunday for a fun bottle rocket and ice cream event.
Once a year, Cub Scout Pack 28 — which is based out of Rising Sun and includes boys and their families from Cecil County and Chester County, Pa. — teams up with Kilby Cream to promote themselves and the Boy Scouts of America to the community.
The event featured the creamery’s famous ice cream to go along with arts and crafts for the young scouts, as well as the opportunity to launch small foam rockets high into the air.
“This is just one of the many things that we do throughout the community to help show our force and help get people interested in Cub Scouts,” Ed Bocklage, Cubmaster of Pack 28 said.
Bocklage hopes that, through events such as this one, the community will see that Pack 28 is there for the community and that they are creating young, responsible men in the process.
The Cub Scouts are a subsidiary of the Boy Scouts of America aimed at boys ranging from Kindergarten through 5th grade. After moving on to 6th grade, Cub Scouts can graduate to becoming Boy Scouts.
Liz Flahart, Kilby Cream’s representative at the event, sees this event as a great opportunity for the Cub Scouts.
“I think it gives them a great opportunity,” Flahart said. “A lot of families come here, so they get to reach out to families and assure them through hands-on things, what they do and the kinds of things the Cubs get to do.”
Flahart also said that while the Cub Scouts are there for the event a percentage of ice cream sales will go to the Cub Scouts Pack.
Matthew Willis, a 6-year-old Cub Scout, enjoyed shooting off the rocket, but his favorite event with Cub Scouts is the Pinewood Derby race.
“The car race was a lot of fun,” Willis said.
Matthew’s mother, Ashley, was a Girl Scout when she was younger and helped her son start his journey with Cub Scouts.
“One of his friends was in it, and we went to check it out,” Ashley Willis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.