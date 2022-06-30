ELKTON — Chances are good that most people in Cecil County have seen the visual creations of Scott McCardell, a detail-minded graphic artist who has owned and operated Accent Printing in Elkton since 1985.
Among his numerous artistic credits are the Town of North East seal, featuring a lighthouse and waterfowl, the triangular logo for Union Hospital and the geometric "C" emblem for Cecil College.
But his printing business is up for sale because McCardell, 64, has been immersed in a different artistic endeavor for the past three and a half years - brewing a wide variety of craft beers on-site at MD Beer Company at 601 N. Bridge Street, Suite C, which is behind the Cecil Whig office in Elkton.
At the forefront of Cecil County's microbrew pub craze, McCardell and Jessica Alexander, his partner, incorporated MD Beer Company in 2015 and opened their 1,200 square-foot taproom for business on Dec. 8, 2018.
The couple works seamlessly together. McCardell focuses mainly on brewing their craft beer, while Alexander schedules, supervises and pays the employees, handles the operation's bookkeeping, oversees the kitchen, interacts with customers and makes sure the numerous taps are flowing. Alexander is also capable of brewing.
"Scott likes being in the background. He likes watching people enjoy the beer that he produces," Alexander, 39, summarized.
McCardell and Alexander are fixtures on the premises, where they can be seen handling their duties in between talking and joking with customers, as well as with each other. It is common to see Alexander and McCardell seated at the same or adjacent tables inside the taproom, working on their respective laptops.
Creative brewing
It was a longtime dream of McCardell's to brew and sell his own beer.
"I'd been wanting to do it for about 25 years, ever since I learned about Jim Koch. He started brewing beer in his kitchen and built the company up from there," McCardell said, referring to one of the two founders of the Boston-based Samuel Adams Brewing Company, which started in 1984.
McCardell also drew inspiration from Sam Calagione, who founded the Dogfish Head Brewing Company in Milton, Del. in 1995 after making small batches of beer in his college dorm room, and from John and Chris Trogner, brothers who started Troegs Independent Brewing in Pennsylvania in 1997. They, too, began in similar, small-scale fashion.
After graduating from Rising Sun High School in 1975, McCardell studied two and a half years at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh before embarking on his 30-plus year career as a graphic designer.
McCardell bought a home-brewing kit amid the craze among hobbyists in the 1990s. Because the equipment available for home brewers at that time fell well short of McCardell's exacting standards - and discerning palette - he did not dive too deeply into the craft.
"I home brewed a little bit, but you weren't able to control the temperatures, which is one of the critical elements, and the beer wasn't going to taste the same every time because of that. You just couldn't repeat it. There was no consistency," McCardell outlined, who emphasized that, once he tweaks a craft beer recipe to his liking, consistency is paramount.
McCardell met Alexander approximately 10 years ago and, after he revealed his ambition to her, she shared in his dream and worked with him to make it a reality.
"I saw his passion for it. This is his show, and I help out wherever I can," Alexander said.
The business has invested in the brewhouse equipment, which includes a hot liquor tank, mash tun and boil kettle, in addition to a mill and multiple fermentation vats to make various styles of beers to please the sole quality control employee: McCardell, who loves tasting the brews he creates as much as loves brewing them.
McCardell brews a different type of beer at least twice a week in the 2,400-square-foot brewery that is adjacent to the taproom. The process takes approximately eight hours, not counting fermentation time, and it yields 150 to 155 gallons each time. It is noteworthy that MD Beer Company will quadruple its beer production from 150 gallons to 600 gallons per brew in September, when new equipment that the company purchased arrives.
The recipes for the various styles of beer - such as lager, pilsner, stout and so forth - are pretty uniform, according to McCardell, who has done a great deal of research and experimentation over the years to produce unique brews within those categories. He test-brews his ideas in one-barrel batches (31 gallons).
To make his signature beers, McCardell may use a different type of hops than is listed in the basic recipe, for example, or he may introduce those hops or other ingredients into the mix at different times and in different amounts during the process. He may infuse 10 pounds of fresh fruit into 100 gallons of brewing beer. Unlike most brewers, he keeps ingredients such as wheat, flaked oats and various other malted grains in the mash tun with water at 170 degrees Fahrenheit for 90 minutes, not 60 minutes.
"I research the beer styles and look at the recipes. There's really nothing original out there," McCardell commented, before explaining, "I'll say, 'I don't think I'd like that,' and then I tweak the recipe to my own taste. I only brew beer that I would want to drink."
As one of numerous examples, McCardell recently brewed a German IPA (Indian Pale Ale) called Cloud Nein, knowing that such a style of beer would be rare in that European country.
"Germans don't really like hoppy beer, and that is why there aren't any German IPAs to speak of," McCardell said, referring to hops, which are green cone-shaped flowers commonly used in brewing to create a dry, bitter taste. "So I used German hops and German wheat, and it came out really well."
McCardell has created approximately 90 beer recipes. At any given time, the taproom has 16 to 21 different taps flowing.
As meticulous as he is in his brewing process, McCardell is equally persnickety when it comes to when he will sell his craft beer to the public.
"Fermentation takes at least 14 days. Some beers need 21 days of fermentation," McCardell said, referring to the final step in the process in which the mixed and brewed ingredients are held in an airtight vat to turn the existing sugars into alcohol. "If we run out of a certain beer, we ran out of that beer. We don't rush anything out. If you rush beer out, it isn't consistent with the (previous) batches you made. It doesn't taste the same. It doesn't taste as good."
Even if that particular type of beer is in the vat, just one day shy of completing fermentation, McCardell and Alexander will not sell it and they will inform customers that they are out of that particular beer.
Craft beer culture
People make special trips from New Jersey, Baltimore, Wilmington, Del., and all points in between to visit MD Beer Company, as well as other craft beer pubs in the area, including Elk River Brewing Company on Main Street in downtown Elkton and Bog Turtle Brewery on Main Street in Rising Sun.
"Most people who come in here are educated about beer. They may hit multiple breweries in a week or even in a day," McCardell said.
So it's common for McCardell and Alexander to talk with inquisitive patrons about the various craft beers available at MD Beer Company on a particular day - or about beer in general. The staff serves small, sample glasses of beer for free, to help customers decide which one they want to enjoy.
MD Beer Company also has a loyal, local following. Some of the brewery's regular patrons come to the taproom at certain times on particular days and occupy the same area of seats, if not the very same chairs, in some cases.
Many of those loyal customers are members of the MD Beer Company Mug Club, which, for an annual $75 fee, entitles them to perks, including designated mugs that allow them to get 20 ounces of beer for the price of the standard amount, typically 16 ounces; free drinks after buying a specified number; and other membership benefits.
People also can purchase MD Beer Company beers elsewhere because Alexander and McCardell started canning their brew and selling it to area liquor stores in 2020, mainly to compensate for lost business due to shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Along those lines, MD Beer Company brew also is on tap at area restaurants, including the Chesapeake Inn in Chesapeake City, where Summer Lust is served; MacGregor's restaurant in Havre de Grace, where the couple's popular Wild Haze IPA is considered the house beer, and the Olive Tree in Aberdeen, where their Route 213 beer is served to dining customers.
Elkton-based Sentman Distributors, Inc. delivers the brew produced by MD Beer Company to those places.
For patrons drinking the beer on premises, MD Beer Company provides entertainment, such as the popular Music Video Bingo on Friday nights, Trivia Night on Wednesdays, live music by local bands and classes for painting, crafts and so forth. A number of board games are available for customers to play, too.
There is a sense of community within the local craft brewing industry. McCardell and Alexander sometimes visit craft beer taprooms in the region and those owners also visit MD Beer Company. For the most part, the craft beer entrepreneurs support each other.
"There is a camaraderie among brewers. We've hung out at their places and they've hung out at ours," McCardell said, adding, "I brewed with the original owners of Bog Turtle Brewery, when they were located in Oxford (Pa.), before we opened here."
In fact, according to Alexander and McCardell, brewers in Cecil County give word-of-mouth advertising to their so-called competitors.
"When visitors who are doing a brew hop come in here, we'll ask, 'Have you tried Elk River Brewing yet?' or 'Have you tried Bog Turtle Brewery?' and we will send them there. We've also had customers come in here and say, 'I was just at Elk River Brewing and they sent us here to try your beer," Alexander said, adding, "We encourage people to visit the other places and they do the same for us. Every (brewer) wants visitors to have the whole Cecil County craft beer experience."
