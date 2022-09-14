NORTH EAST — North East’s annual Crab Crawl returned to Main Street on Saturday, raising funds for Cecil County Libraries.
Crab Crawl returns to Main Street in style
“It’s a fun way to support the library,” CCPL Communications and Development Manager Frazier Walker said.
According to Walker, Crab Crawl benefits the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library and supports CCPL’s child literacy initiatives, like the summer reading and learning program.
Around 270 tickets were sold for the crab crawl.
The people who participated had the opportunity to stop in six different restaurants on Main Street, each serving their own unique crab dish.
The six participating restaurants included Forge Southern Comfort, Pier One, Bella Pizza, Coast to Coast Food Truck, Snatcher’s Creekside and Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027.
Mike and Sarah Roth journeyed all the way from Quarryville, Pa. to enjoy their first-ever crab crawl.
“It’s my first time here, and it’s such a cute, quaint town and we’re really enjoying it,” Sarah Roth said.
The Roth’s first stop on the crab crawl was Snatcher’s Creekside, which had crab stuffed eggs.
According to Lynn Bollinger, one of the owners of Snatcher’s, they have been partnered with the crab crawl for three years.
Down the way at Coast to Coast, Thomas McFadden was enjoying crab cake over nachos. McFadden has been coming to the crawl for the last three years.
“I think it’s vital that we support our libraries because libraries are a cornerstone foundation to supporting our community,” McFadden said. “They give access to computers. They teach older individuals how to use technology that they might not be so literate with. I just think it’s one of the best social institutions that we have is our county libraries.”
Christine Valuckas, chair of the Friends Foundation, enjoys seeing the number of people that return to the event each year.
“It’s great for the community, as well as the library,” Valuckas said. “Many people come back year after year, they look forward to the fall events, because it’s always the second Saturday in September and so we have a strong group of people who come back every year and then we have new people as well.”
