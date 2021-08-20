CECIL COUNTY — COVID numbers in Maryland, and across the nation, have continued to rise, with little sign of slowing down. Cecil County retains its high level of transmission as well as moving up to 20 cases per hundred thousand residents, compared to the state’s 15.42. Both metrics have nearly doubled since the end of July.
As Maryland as a whole nears 80% of all residents 18 and older having at least one dose of the vaccine – compared to Cecil’s 47.1% – it continues to strongly recommend, but not require face coverings.
Similarly, the Cecil County Council has expressed its desire to maintain people’s freedom to be masked or unmasked. However, that freedom could be hampered by the lack of increase in the vaccinated population.
“The state’s vaccination rate has increased approximately 20 percent over the last month, and vaccines remain widely available statewide,” said David McCallister, Public Information Officer for the Maryland Department of Health. “We have expanded our mobile clinics, which include schools, courthouses, malls, and other locations accessible to the community.”
Since the last COVID check, the county has raised its vaccine percentage by about 1.48% compared to the state’s 3.8% increase.
“Unvaccinated people are at serious risk of illness and hospitalizations and even death,” said McAllister. “This is why now more than ever it is very important for people to get a life-saving vaccine. The Delta variant accounts for nearly all of the newest sequenced cases in the state.”
The Delta Variant, per CDC data, is more than twice as contagious than other variants and some data from two studies in Canada and Scotland suggests that unvaccinated individuals are at a higher risk of severe illness and hospitalization than with other strains. Additionally, though breakthrough infections are occurring, the infectious period of fully vaccinated individuals is likely shorter than unvaccinated people.
Public health and medical experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), full statement available through the CDC, on August 17th, also released a joint statement saying:
“... We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose. At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster. We would also begin efforts to deliver booster shots directly to residents of long-term care facilities at that time, given the distribution of vaccines to this population early in the vaccine rollout and the continued increased risk that COVID-19 poses to them. We also anticipate booster shots will likely be needed for people who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. Administration of the J&J vaccine did not begin in the U.S. until March 2021, and we expect more data on J&J in the next few weeks. With those data in hand, we will keep the public informed with a timely plan for J&J booster shots as well.”
The next vaccine clinics available will see Pfizer vaccines at Christiana Union Hospital on Wednesday, August 25th, from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have some overlap with both being available on August 20th, at the Voices of Hope Outreach from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on August 26th, at Union Hospital from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Both times do not require appointments are welcome walk-ins.
The Moderna vaccine will also be available on August 23rd at Union Hospital from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
