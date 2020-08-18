ELKTON — A judge has denied Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy’s request to remove Republican county executive nominee Danielle Hornberger as a candidate in November’s general election, according to a written decision issued late Tuesday afternoon.
The result of the ruling rendered by Retired Queen Anne’s County Circuit Judge Thomas G. Ross is this: Hornberger will remain on the election ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election as the Republican Party’s nominee for the post currently held by McCarthy, whom Hornberger soundly defeated in the June 12 primary.
In a lawsuit that he filed late last month, McCarthy challenged the validity of Hornberger’s candidacy, alleging that she had failed to file a financial disclosure form that all candidates are required to submit by a specified date in order to run for office. McCarthy sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary and permanent injunctions in that complaint.
Ross notes in his written decision that the standard of proof to sustain a challenge, under Maryland Code Section 12-202, required McCarthy to prove “by clear and convincing evidence, a substantial probability that the outcome would have been different but for the illegality,” in this case, that Hornberger did not legally qualify to run as a candidate.
The judge concluded that McCarthy failed to make his challenge within a state-mandated time frame of seven days after the election results are certified, which, in this case, would have been June 19. The court noted that McCarthy did not challenge the election results until July 25.
Another part of that section of law requires plaintiffs to file their actions within 10 days after the act or omission or the date that the challenger became aware of the act.
In issuing his opinion, Ross notes that a case cited by Hornberger’s counsel, Ross v. Board of Elections, 387 Md. 649 (2005), involving a candidate who failed to file several campaign finance reports, was applicable.
The judge reviewed that Hornberger’s attorney, Dirk Haire, argued that Hornberger’s candidacy documents were public records to which McCarthy had access since Nov. 5, 2019 and that McCarthy had been given notice the election results would be certified on June 12, giving him until June 19 to file his action.
On Thursday, after a full day of courtroom testimony in a show-cause hearing, Haire argued that McCarthy’s lawsuit is moot because, according to the defense, McCarthy had missed the state-mandated deadlines in which to officially challenge the authenticity of Hornberger’s candidacy. (Haire’s wife, Jessica Haire, served as co-counsel in the matter.)
Haire maintained that McCarthy did not challenge the validity of Hornberger’s candidacy within seven days after the June 12 Republican primary, one in which Hornberger garnered more than 60 percent of the vote to defeat the incumbent county executive by a reported 38 percent margin. McCarthy failed to make his official challenge by the June 19 deadline, Haire contended.
Noting that Republican voters in Cecil County overwhelmingly expressed their support of Hornberger – she defeated McCarthy and two other candidates by a landslide in the June 12 primary — Haire cautioned the judge about making any decision that would result in the disqualification of Hornberger as a candidate and, in turn, the removal of her name from the ballot in the November general election.
Haire expressed “consternation to remove her from the ballot,” telling the judge an “incumbent losing by 38 percent” is a rare occurrence.
“It raises questions about fairness,” Haire told the judge.
Haire also argued that McCarthy could have challenged the validity of Hornberger’s candidacy at any point during the seven months between the Nov. 5 filing deadline and the June 12 primary. As with all candidates, Hornberger’s candidacy documents, including her financial disclosures, are a matter of public record.
Instead, McCarthy did not make his official challenge until after he had lost the election to Hornberger, according to Haire.
McCarthy had testified on Thursday that he did not become aware that something was amiss at the Cecil County Board of Elections until July 15, approximately one month after the primary election.
He had heard “scuttlebutt about a woman who worked there (board of elections) being dismissed and taken out of the building,” according to McCarthy, who further testified that he later learned that the woman had been a Cecil County Election Board employee, that her dismissal related to the “non-filing” of a financial disclosure and that there had been a “subsequent cover-up.”
McCarthy filed his lawsuit against Hornberger on July 25.
Ross does note that, “The underlying facts of the case are troubling. Obviously, there were and are a number of irregularities in the Hornberger candidacy, particularly regarding the required timely submission of documents and the certification of her candidacy.”
The judge notes that, “at best, Hornberber ‘put her head in the sand’ and failed to exercise the due diligence that is expected of a candidate for public office.”
Ross adds, however, that Hornberger’s candidacy was certified and accepted by the Cecil County Board of Elections and the Maryland State Board of Elections and that she ultimately prevailed in the election.
The judge further notes, “She (Hornberger) relied on local election officials, particularly (Lora) Walters, whom she believed to be following proper protocols and procedures in handling the completed documents required for her candidacy, and she had no way of knowing otherwise.”
Walters was the deputy director of the Cecil County Board of Elections just prior to issues arising in Hornberger’s candidate file on July 6.
Ross further states, “It is not McCarthy’s position that Hornberger and Walters knew one another or engaged in a conspiracy to undermine election laws. The actions or inactions of Walters on behalf of CBOE were her own as were her motivations.”
Ross notes that he does agree with McCarthy that the filing of a financial disclosure form and statement of organization form are not technicalities and notes that Hornberger has still only partially filed the required information.
The judge further opines, though, that nothing in the evidence presented supports or suggests that Hornberger intended to commit election fraud at the time she filed her certificate of candidacy on Nov. 5, 2019.
“It is clear that Hornberger neither participated nor had knowledge of any nefarious actions on the part of Walters,” Judge Ross said in his opinion. “It did not benefit Hornberger that Walters certified her candidacy without the requisite documents.”
In the conclusion of his opinion, Ross explained that McCarthy had not met the burden of proof to grant injunctive relief. Ross further opines that Hornberger was not complicit in the action of Walters, who was serving as the deputy director of the CBOE during the filing of Hornberger’s documents.
“The Court concludes that McCarthy is not likely to succeed on the merits of the underlying action,” Ross notes in his decision. “On this factor alone, the motion may be denied. He did not file the complaint with the court until well past the seven days prescribed in Election Law Article, Section 12-202(b).”
The court further opined that McCarthy failed to establish by sufficient evidence other factors required in his lawsuit — balance of convenience, irreparable harm, or public interest — required to grant relief.
