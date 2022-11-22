John Donohue, Deputy Director of Cecil County Department of Emergency Services and Michael Berth, Emergency Planner, approach the mayor and commissioners of Perryville seeking adoption by the town of the Cecil County Hazardous Mitigation Plan.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Michael Berth, Emergency Planner with the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services, details how the county’s 500-page Hazardous Mitigation Plan protects the county and all eight municipalities.
PERRYVILLE — Similar to the Cecil County Master Water and Sewer Plan, the Cecil County Hazardous Mitigation Plan includes all eight municipalities as well as the county, with this document spelling out how and when the county’s emergency management system will respond in the event of a man-made or natural disaster.
Perryville recently heard from John Donohue, Deputy Director of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services, and Michael Berth, Emergency Planner, as the town introduced a resolution to join the county under that umbrella.
“This 500-page document is to be done every five years,” Donohue said of the project begun in March 2021. “As soon as we finish this book we’ll start the new one.”
Although an unfunded mandate, Donohue said the county received grants to cover the cost.
Berth explained that the comprehensive plan identified potential hazards in the county, studying its watersheds and flood plains. It also looked at historical data from past storms including Hurricanes Irene, Isabel, Katrina and Sandy.
“This helped us understand why we need to do a little bit better,” Berth said of the emergency response.
The Cecil County Hazardous Mitigation Plan also compiled a list of potential man made problems that could come from businesses with chemicals used in production and the transportation corridors including the trains that run through the county, highways and bridges. It also documents the structures.
“We are required to do this,” George Patchell, Perryville Town Administrator, told the mayor and commissioners. “This is mandated by the federal government.”
He added that Federal Emergency Management Agency is who is waiting for the towns and the county to sign on.
“According to FEMA, if this isn’t done they can’t help us,” Patchell said.
Rather than have the elected body pour through the 500-pages of the plan, he told them that the information germane to the town could be found on page 102.
Patchell asked about marinas, suggesting that there needs to be an accounting of how many vessels are moored and how many would get sent to deeper water to ride out a storm.
One benefit of the hazardous mitigation plan is funding it could bring, Donohue said. Since potential risks are documented, it can help Perryville and other towns obtain mitigation funding.
Perryville is expected to vote on the resolution Dec. 6. Port Deposit, Charlestown and Cecilton adopted the plan in October. Chesapeake City and Elkton did likewise this month. Rising Sun will introduced its resolution Tuesday and Donohue said he will meet with three other towns soon.
