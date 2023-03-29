Preparing for worst

Pictured in this file photo, Cecil County Department of Emergency Services vehicles are parked by Port Deposit Town Hall. Last week, the County government requested approval from the Cecil County Council to use $530,000 from the general fund for vehicle maintenance on vehicles such as these.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON

CECIL COUNTY — The County government has requested approval from the Cecil County Council to use $530,000 from the general fund for vehicle maintenance. The request comes after the county was denied leases on new vehicles – due to supply chain shortages – through its contract with Enterprise.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.