Pictured in this file photo, Cecil County Department of Emergency Services vehicles are parked by Port Deposit Town Hall. Last week, the County government requested approval from the Cecil County Council to use $530,000 from the general fund for vehicle maintenance on vehicles such as these.
CECIL COUNTY — The County government has requested approval from the Cecil County Council to use $530,000 from the general fund for vehicle maintenance. The request comes after the county was denied leases on new vehicles – due to supply chain shortages – through its contract with Enterprise.
“The vehicles in our fleet are an average of seven years old,” said Director of Administration Steve Overbay. “Until we receive the new vehicles, we are required to maintain these older vehicles and that comes at a higher cost.”
Overbay noted that, when the county formed its Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) budget, officials had anticipated leasing new vehicles from Enterprise which led to cuts to vehicle maintenance funds in the budget.
Since the possibility of leasing new vehicles has been pushed back, the county will be forced to spend the money they had expected to save through their agreement with Enterprise.
“This is as simple as saying that there is a delay in savings until the new cars come through and that we need additional funding to finish the year,” said the Director of Finance Shon McCollum.
Regardless of the unexpected denial of new leases on vehicles, county officials said that they plan to continue the agreement with Enterprise.
“The county does fully intend to continue in the lease program with Enterprise,” said Overbay. “We have not fully realized the benefits of being in a lease program due to the shortage of chips and availability of vehicles.”
County officials emphasized that, if the agreement with Enterprise grows to no longer be financially feasible, $8 million has been set aside in the fund balance to buy out the county’s current leases.
“The $8 million in the assigned fund balance gives us the flexibility to where, if interest rates go up to where it would be less expensive for us to buyout the leases, we can do so with council approval,” said Overbay.
Overbay said that come the FY24 budget, a heightened number for vehicle maintenance will not be reflected as the county plans to have a fleet of vehicles through Enterprise by next fiscal year.
The resolution outlining the appropriation, Resolution 21-2023, is scheduled for consideration April 4, 2023.
