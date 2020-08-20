ELKTON — The Cecil County Council was presented with the possible expansion of the Cecil County Enterprise Zone by a total of 568.5 acres during the board’s regularly scheduled work session Tuesday evening.
According to Cecil County Economic Development Manager Sandra Edwards, Cecil County currently has 7,179 acres in its enterprise zone and the proposed expansion would add 568.5 acres to that zone. Edwards said that 386.83 acres of the proposed expansion are in the Town of Elkton.
Elkton previously held a public hearing and voted to adopt a resolution supporting the eight properties that make up the 386.83 acres.
Edwards said the other properties that comprise the total 568.5 acres are located in the northern part of North East. Edwards noted that the Big Elk Mall and the Holly Hall property are part of the proposed enterprise expansion in Elkton, as is property in the industrial area of the Southfields project and other properties adjacent to Route 40. There is also a property at the end of Muddy Lane near the I-95 interchange that is proposed for a logistics management site.
During the presentation, Economic Development Director Chris Moyer provided information to the council on the most recent enterprise zone projects, which all happen to be logistics management companies such as Amazon, Lidl, Smithfield, Medline and KeHe.
Moyer noted that the companies have brought in nearly $4.2 million in real property tax revenues to the county since they opened, $2.3 million in personal property taxes and an estimated $2.67 million in income taxes. The income tax estimate is based upon a calculation of 55 percent of employees living in Cecil County with those employees earning the county industry average of $51,805.
In addition to those receipts, Moyer said the county has received $1.8 million from the five companies in permitting fees and over $5.5 million in recordation and transfer fees, which are fees charged on each sale or transfer of a building. Along with nearly $200,000 in utility fees, the companies have provided $16.7 million in taxes and fees to the county in just the last three years. The businesses have also created more than 2,000 jobs, Moyer said.
Moyer also said that had those projects not occurred, the properties they are currently sitting on would have only generated a total of $1.2 million in receipts for the county.
He made mention of these figures to focus on contradicting myths he said are out in the community.
“This is not costing the county money,” he said. “These developments, which would not occur otherwise, (without the enterprise zone) are making the county far more money than if the properties were just sitting there.”
Even more importantly, he noted that every dollar a corporation, business or developer brings to the county is less money county residents ultimately pay to the county.
Moyer said it is a myth that county tax payers fund these enterprise zone tax programs.
He noted that the State of Maryland reimburses half of the real property tax credits and all of the income tax credits as a result of enterprise zones.
He also challenged the myth that logistics management firms are a drain on the county’s economy by noting that the businesses provide much-needed jobs with average salaries higher than the county’s current median income as well as additional revenues for county coffers.
Moyer said the reason the county should continue to support enterprise zones is because the State already has the program and if Cecil County doesn’t participate, those dollars will go elsewhere in the state, including to neighboring counties like Harford County.
Moyer noted that if companies chose to relocate to Cecil County without enterprise zones they would still expect, and be seeking other incentives, ones for which the county or the respective municipalities would be expected to fund 100 percent. The incentive with the enterprise zones, he said, was that the state would reimburse local governments 50 percent. He also noted that developers can build anywhere and will go to communities where they can get benefits such as tax abatements if they don't get them in Cecil County.
Following the presentation, Council member Bill Coutz (R-District 2) discussed with Moyer the fact that the tax credits are not permanent and that there are claw-back provisions, or provisions where the county can get money from the businesses for failure to meet the requirements of the tax credits. He noted that the county isn’t just handing money to businesses to come to Cecil County.
Coutz then asked Moyer about the effect on small businesses and wanted to confirm that the county isn’t taking money that might otherwise go to small businesses to give to larger companies.
Moyer gave an example of smaller businesses, including those in the Big Elk Mall, as an example. He made the point that enterprise zones can be for all sorts of businesses, including smaller ones and that the program is not exclusively for larger businesses.
Council member Al Miller (R-District 3) noted that the enterprise zones are also designed to help lower income areas. He noted that the properties that have been discussed in the past were not being used for much and that the county is doing what it can to help bring development.
The resolution for the expansion was introduced in Tuesday’s legislative meeting and is scheduled for public hearing on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. and will be considered at the council’s Oct. 6 meeting.
In other matters before the council:
• Bill No. 2020-10, titled: Supplemental Appropriation and Budget Transfer- Roads and Bridges Capital Project- Mechanics Valley Road over CSX Bridge Project was introduced. A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15, with consideration scheduled for Oct. 6.
• Resolution No. 46-2020 for the re-appointment of Robert Boonstoppel to the Cecil County Ethics Commission was introduced and will be considered during the council’s Sept. 1 legislative session.
• Resolution No. 48-2020 for the supplemental appropriation of $16,600 to the special revenue/other grants fund department of land use and development services for an extension of broadband service on Ricketts Mill Road and just west of the entrance of Ricketts Mill subdivision on Wedgemont Drive. Consideration of the matter is scheduled for Sept. 1.
• Resolution No. 49-2020 for the approval- Westlaw Edge software in the amount of $52,218 for a three year contract. This resolution is for legal research and other related services. It is scheduled for consideration on Sept.1
• Resolution No. 50-2020 is a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $85,000 to provide funding to relocate Cecil College’s transportation training facility and operational grounds to a different location on the property owned by Bainbridge Development Corporation. The matter is scheduled for consideration on Sept. 1.
• Resolution No. 51-2020 involves the approval of a three year agreement with Riggs, Counselman, Michaels & Downes, Inc. for the cost of $148,666 for Workers Compensation Claims Administration subscription. The matter is scheduled for consideration on Sept. 1.
