ELKTON — On Thursday, County Executive Danielle Hornberger announced the purchase of two used ambulances, as well as the hiring of a new Emergency Medical Technician, to reduce ambulance response time to the southern portions of Cecil County.
“I want to thank Wayne Tome, our Director of Emergency Services and the EMS Advisory Board for identifying this solution,” said Hornberger. “I will always support cutting 6 plus minutes off an emergency medical call.”
The two ambulances will be stationed at the Southern Paramedic Station 3 on Rte. 213 south near Chesapeake City. One of the ambulances will be used as a primary response vehicle while the other will serve as a backup.
The ambulances were purchased from a private dealer by the County.
According to a County press release, before the purchase of the new ambulances, EMTs responding to a call in southern parts of the county had to run across the property to operate Chesapeake City’s ambulance. With the addition of these ambulances and the hiring of an EMT to operate them, medical personnel expect to shorten ambulance response time by up to six minutes.
“When County Executive Danielle Hornberger came into office, she tasked me with finding ways to cut down the emergency medical response time,” said Tome. “Reducing response time by six plus minutes is a very big accomplishment and we were able to do it in a cost-effective manner.”
The ambulances will also serve as backup units when the ambulances operating out of Hacks Point, Cecilton and Chesapeake City are unable to respond to an emergency.
From their home base in Chesapeake City, the ambulances will be able to cover approximately the area south of Locust Point Road in Elkton all the way to the Kent County border.
The hiring of the new EMT to staff the vehicles is still underway, according to County officials. However, an EMT is already assigned to the Paramedic Station who will be able to operate the new ambulances. The new EMT position was approved due to the additional hours that the ambulances will need to be manned.
The County – as the body required to provide emergency medical services to residents under Maryland law – works closely with the nine volunteer fire companies in the county to provide those services. A collaboration that Hornberger hopes will continue.
“I sincerely thank the Volunteer Fire Company of Chesapeake City for their assistance the last two years and their continued partnership going forward”, said Hornberger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.